“Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast and everything you need to know

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, “Star Trek: Discovery” is considered to be one of the most popular web television series. Star Trek: Discovery season 1 debuted on September 19, 2017, at ArcLight Hollywood, and it later debuted on CBS and CBS All Access on September 24, 2017. In three years, this show has impressed millions of viewers with its unique and surprising storyline. The “Star Trek: Discovery” can be considered as a prequel to “Star Trek: The Original Series.” Season 1 focuses on the unification of Klingon houses and the United Federation of Planets that involves the USS Discovery crew. The second season has marked the ending of the war but, at the same time, laid the foundation of season 3. The makers have already revealed that season 3 will be very different and thrilling so that they can meet the viewers. The question is whether the viewers will have to wait a little longer for season 3 because of the Coronavirus crisis.

Release date of “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3

In January 2018, the series was officially renewed for the third season. Though the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the exact date of premiere, they have assured the fans that season 3 on its way. Filming was already completed. Scott Gamazon revealed that the outbreak of COVID-19 is going to affect the release date of season 3 as editing and visual effects are being done from home. Viewers were expecting it to premiere by June 2020. But now, some delay is expected. A teaser trailer of “Star Trek: Discovery” season 3 was already released in 2019, and this teaser trailer is giving glimpses of how thrilling season 3 will be.

The cast of “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3

The cast of season 3 will be likely to include most of the actors for sure. They are Sonequa Martin-Greenen as Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Saru, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr.Hugh Culber, Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann, Emily Coutts as Keyla Detmer, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets and Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Georgiou and many others.

The expected plot of “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3

The “Star Trek: Discovery” season 3 is expected to be more amazing than the previous three seasons. At the end of season 2, Discovery tries to get information about seven mysterious signals and “Red Angel” and somehow travel to the 32nd century. Season 3 may showcase the new world of the 32nd century. Michelle Paradise has also confirmed that the new captain’s issue will be solved in season 3, and of course, it is expected that the crew of Discovery will face new challenges.

