Star Trek Discovery season 3: Filming, Music, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Star Trek: Discovery is an American web television series created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. That was Launched in 2017; it is the first scripted series developed specifically for that service.

Star Trek: Discovery starts with a roughly decade before the events of the original Star Trek series and follows the crew of the USS Discovery on various adventures.

The third season of the American television series, Star Trek: Discovery, follows the USS Discovery crew as they travel to the future, over 900 years after the events of the original Star Trek series.

filming

The season began filming in July 2019, with six days on location in Iceland, the season officially wrapped in Toronto on February 24, 2020.

Music

By the end of January 2020, composer Jeff Russo had written some pre-recorded music for the season.

Plot

The USS discovery Crew roams around the universe in different timelines waging war with the United Federation of planets. This season takes the crew to the future. They proceed from one calendar to others exploring the mysterious signal from the’Red Angel.’

There is also the suspense of whether the Federation of planets exists in the future. This news does concern the crew and also might excite fans on what could occur in the future. There is also another piece of advice that changes in the flag of the Federation of planets.

Cast and characters

Meantime, the rest of the core cast will be back for Star Trek: Discovery season 3, so we’ll be seeing plenty more from Lt Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

Commander Saru (Doug Jones)

Lieutenant Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp)

Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman)

Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz).