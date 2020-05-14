Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Cast, Trailer, And Release Date

- Advertisement -

After the end of season 2 the fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment of star trek, they gave slight hint just after the season 2 and also released a trailer in October which says that most probably the season is coming soon

But the question is still there when?

Let’s read the article and find the answer

So after completed watching the season 2 we had left with these stars, Saru (Doug Jones), Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), RA Bryce (Ronnie Rowe), Nilsson (Sara Mitich), Nhan (Rachael Ancheril), Gen Rhys (Patrick Kwok-Choon), Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts), Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), Joann Owosekun (Oyin Oladejo), Jett Reno (Tig Notaro) and Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Trailer: Official trailer is already dropped in October and which gives sneak peek that

Ajala is mostly joining with the Maulik Pancholy, Sam Vartholomeos (Connor, a Junior Officer on Shenzhou), and Terry Serpico we also see a United Federation of Planets Flag with six stars – is the Federation no more in this time? It looks like Burnham is also spending a long time in her search to find “that domino that tipped over and started all of this.”

Earlier in the trailer, we saw Burnham changes her hair and appearance, suggesting that her adventures may take months or even years.

Release date: After confirmation of season 3 everyone wants a confirmed release date but sadly no official announcement has been made for the release date but probably the season is coming in June 2020 because sources say that the editing is continuously being done at home

And also another news says, editor Scott Gamzon posted, that Star Trek: Discovery season 3 is “going to take longer” but that it’ll be worth the wait. I hope everything goes well and the fans will get the season as soon as possible.

