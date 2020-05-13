Star Trek Discovery Season 3 : Cast And Plot

- Advertisement -

Star Trek fans can be delighted to find another action-packed year from Star Trek Discovery. Season 3 of this series was confirmed back in January 2019. Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman create the American TV series. With the show first premiering in 2017, enthusiasts are hyped ever because of following up on the series.

Kurtzman declared that the next season could be out sometime in 2020. However, as of today, the filming of this series is complete, and it is in post-production now.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is a little time consuming to keep the special effects and background work at home. So, we can expect a slight delay in the launch of the next year. With speculations on the statement by Aprilwe can assume that it can air anytime now.

What Will Be The Plot Of Season 3?

The USS discovery Crew roams around the universe in different timelines waging war with the United Federation of planets. This season takes the crew to the future. They proceed from one calendar to others exploring the mysterious signal from the’Red Angel.’

There is also the suspense of whether the Federation of planets exists in the future. This news does concern the crew and also might excite fans on what could occur in the future. There is also another piece of advice that changes in the flag of the Federation of planets.

Who Are Your Cast Members That Will Be Added To Your Crew In Season 4?

Doug Jones will continue to play the first officer in USS Discovery. Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Jason Isaacs, and most members that played roles at the USS Discovery team will return. Cleveland booker is a new character that will be introduced in season 3.