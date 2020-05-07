Star Trek Discovery season 3 : All Important Information About The Show.

- Advertisement -

Amidst the creation shutdowns caused worldwide by the coronavirus pandemic, post-production about the next season of Star Trek: Discovery is ongoing remotely, according to one of the show’s actors. Producing new content for live-action series and movies has been demonstrated to be a struggle in the age of social distancing, with casts and crews unwilling or unable to gather. Individual members may still do the job remotely, though, which can be helpful for displays at which all necessary fire has already been completed.

The CBS All Access series received a swift renewal in February 2019 (reportedly for a fourth year, too), right after the second season of the series premiered on the streaming services. This allowed the team to get a jumpstart on writing the episodes, and filming has been able to commence in July. Shoots for the new season finished by the end of February 2020, right before the true range of this coronavirus pandemic was felt around the globe.

Nonetheless, there’s no release date for season 3 yet, leaving fans to wonder if it would arrive. Actor Wilson Cruz, who plays with Hugh Culber about the series, took to Twitter to assure fans that the crew was working on post-production and a launch date could be coming when one was available. Scott Gmazon, that has served as an editor on the show, followed up on Cruz’s Twitter article to affirm that post-production was actively being worked on remotely.

There’s no telling just how long the post-production stage will take, especially with individuals using just the resources they have their disposal in distant places and with too little collaboration. The series introduced their first time in September 2017, and also their next season in January 2019, or so the show would need to premiere their third season in May 2020 to follow that blueprint – that’s not going to happen. There’s one less episode in year 3 than there was in season two, though, so that may expedite the work.

While a release date hasn’t yet been offered, there are signs of marketing surrounding season, suggesting it might not be as far away as it seems. A teaser for year 3 was released at the end of March, ahead of the throw uniting to spread a hopeful message during difficult times. So while there’s no sign of when Star Trek: Discovery is returning, there’s at least active movement to get the new season off the ground.