SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Release Date, Gameplay & All Updates

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom is a video game developed to bring back the good old memories of the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. It was one of the popular animated television series during early 2000. The video game is created based on the Nickelodeon animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. The video game is developed by Heavy Iron Studios, AWE Games, and Vicarious Visions. THQ has come forward in taking up the responsibility of publishing the game, reaching the gamers.

The first announcement of the game came back on June 5, 2019. Developers have been continuously updating the progress of the game. Leaks and speculation have started revolving around the internet about the features of the upcoming game.

It was announced from the developer’s community SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom is developed to support all the leading gaming consoles. The game will be made available in Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows for the convenience of the hardcore gamers.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated releases on June 23, 2020! Pre-Order is now available for PC and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch will follow at a later date. Get it here: https://t.co/yCfCeNW67U#SpongeBob #SpongeBobRehydrated pic.twitter.com/kGrfYR4bby — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) April 16, 2020

When Is Release Date?

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom will be released on June 23, 2020. This is if the video game follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks, suggest that the development progress of the game has been completed and will be released as per the announced release schedule. Fans can expect the game later in June of this year. As of now, these are the information related to the release date of the game. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Gameplay

The game mainly focuses on collecting objects around the Biki bottom, where the robot attacks the city. It also involves defending the city from the robots which have planned to destroy the city and loot the wealth. Players have to be careful while crossing platforms and avoiding environmental hazards like spikes and flames. Players are provided ultimate control over SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy. It needs special characters to beat the threats and during the different stages of the game. The player is allowed to switch the characters after finding the bus stop.

SpongeBob will be the default character while Sandy and Patrick will remain as the substitute. Patrick is provided with the ability to pick up and throw melons called “Throw Fruits” and ice cubes called “Freeze Fruits.” Patrick can throw objects at buttons, robots, and pressure pads. Finally, Sandy can glide over large gaps and allowed to destroy enemies and objects with her lasso.