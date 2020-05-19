Home Gaming Splatoon 3: Recent update on its release date, new features and everything...
Gaming

Splatoon 3: Recent update on its release date, new features and everything a gamer would love to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
- Advertisement -

Splatoon is one of the most popular video game franchises. It is basically, a third-person shooter video game franchise. Gamers find it quite interesting as various special weapons are inculcated in this game so that the player can achieve his goal.

This series has sold over 15 million copies worldwide, and by this fact, one can easily predict its fan following all over the world. Fans appreciate this series for its unique style, gameplay, mechanics, soundtrack and various other features. The creator of this game of this well-liked game is none but Nintendo. In May 2015, the first game of the series, i.e. Splatoon was released for the Wii U. But Splatoon 2 was released for Nintendo Switch.

- Advertisement -

Fans find Splatoon 2 quite amazing for its new story-driven single-player mode and various online multiplayer modes. Now, gamers are hoping that Splatoon 3 will beat even Splatoon 2 in terms of its story mode.

Release date of Splatoon 3

Nintendo has not yet made any official announcement regarding the release date of Splatoon 3. But fans don’t need to worry whether Splatoon 3 will be released or not. Splatoon 2 (released in 2017) was a smashing hit. Thus it is pretty sure that Splatoon 3 will be released sooner or later for the Nintendo Switch. However, viewers are predicting that the Splatoon 3 may get released by October 2020.

What can we expect from Splatoon 3?

Splatoon displays various fictional characters. The characters are either anthropomorphic or cephalopodic and are called Inklings or Octolings. The twist of this game is that these characters can alter themselves between humanoid to cephalopod at their own choice. Turf wars are quite frequent in this game. Special weapons enhance the excellence of the game. It is expected that Splatoon 3 will be similar to the previous games of this series but will have improved standards. Turf wars are expected but with new weapons and characters. Fans are also expecting enhancement in the single-player campaign as well as multiplayer interface with a new story.

Which characters do we encounter in Splatoon 3?

Fans are hoping for some new characters, but the characters that are more likely to appear are Squid Sisters, Marie and Callie with Pearl and Marina. In Splatoon 2, Callie appeared as an antagonist, so there are chances that characters may appear in different roles.

  • For more such updates, stay with us.
Also Read:   Diablo 4: Release Date, Gameplay, Features And Check Out All The Details Here
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Diablo 4: Release Date, Story, Gameplay And Check Out The All Latest News
Simran Jaiswal

Must Read

Splatoon 3: Recent update on its release date, new features and everything a gamer would love to know

Gaming Simran Jaiswal -
Splatoon is one of the most popular video game franchises. It is basically, a third-person shooter video game franchise. Gamers find it quite interesting as various...
Read more

The two test results came in precisely the exact same county

Education Nitu Jha -
The two test results came in precisely the exact same county. where the first COVID-19 instance has confirm in late January.
Also Read:   Top Free Games For PC And Mobile Phones This Month Free Games
and the same region...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: All The Latest Update, Check Here

Netflix Kavin -
In this article, I'll discuss the Peaky Blinders release date, cast details and much more details we gathered from the sources. Peaky Blinders is...
Read more

Venom: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Hollywood Salina Marak -
Venom part one directed by Reuben Fleishcher was an unexpected hit, making more than $800 worldwide. As we all know, Venom is a spin-off...
Read more

The Outlander Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The latest News

Netflix Salina Marak -
The Outlander is a television series based on the novel with the same title by Diana Gaboldon. The main character Claire is a former...
Read more

Godzilla vs. Kong Release Date, Cast & Trailer

Hollywood Kavin -
The wait is finally answered from an announcement made by the crew. Godzilla vs Kong is an American monster film directed by Adam Wingard....
Read more

Bad Boys For Life Had A Darkly Tragic Option End

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The directors of Bad Boys For Life, Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah revealed That the Movie almost had a darkly tragic alternate ending....
Read more

Supernatural Season 15 Closing Seven Episodes Will Air This Year

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The final episodes of Supernatural season 15 will air in 2020. Back in March of last year, it had been announced that the long-running...
Read more

The Pixel 5, Beginning At $699, Sounds Like A Much Better Deal Than Last Year’s

Technology Nitu Jha -
The Pixel 5, beginning at $699, sounds like a much better deal than last year's Pixel telephones and many 2020 Android flagships. The Pixel 5,...
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Why Is Everyone So Interested In Samantha?

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
ABC brought an elimination that attracts the contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette on a love test. Its sixth season has been already...
Read more
© World Top Trend