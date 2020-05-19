Splatoon 3: Recent update on its release date, new features and everything a gamer would love to know

- Advertisement -

Splatoon is one of the most popular video game franchises. It is basically, a third-person shooter video game franchise. Gamers find it quite interesting as various special weapons are inculcated in this game so that the player can achieve his goal.

This series has sold over 15 million copies worldwide, and by this fact, one can easily predict its fan following all over the world. Fans appreciate this series for its unique style, gameplay, mechanics, soundtrack and various other features. The creator of this game of this well-liked game is none but Nintendo. In May 2015, the first game of the series, i.e. Splatoon was released for the Wii U. But Splatoon 2 was released for Nintendo Switch.

- Advertisement -

Fans find Splatoon 2 quite amazing for its new story-driven single-player mode and various online multiplayer modes. Now, gamers are hoping that Splatoon 3 will beat even Splatoon 2 in terms of its story mode.

Release date of Splatoon 3

Nintendo has not yet made any official announcement regarding the release date of Splatoon 3. But fans don’t need to worry whether Splatoon 3 will be released or not. Splatoon 2 (released in 2017) was a smashing hit. Thus it is pretty sure that Splatoon 3 will be released sooner or later for the Nintendo Switch. However, viewers are predicting that the Splatoon 3 may get released by October 2020.

What can we expect from Splatoon 3?

Splatoon displays various fictional characters. The characters are either anthropomorphic or cephalopodic and are called Inklings or Octolings. The twist of this game is that these characters can alter themselves between humanoid to cephalopod at their own choice. Turf wars are quite frequent in this game. Special weapons enhance the excellence of the game. It is expected that Splatoon 3 will be similar to the previous games of this series but will have improved standards. Turf wars are expected but with new weapons and characters. Fans are also expecting enhancement in the single-player campaign as well as multiplayer interface with a new story.

Which characters do we encounter in Splatoon 3?

Fans are hoping for some new characters, but the characters that are more likely to appear are Squid Sisters, Marie and Callie with Pearl and Marina. In Splatoon 2, Callie appeared as an antagonist, so there are chances that characters may appear in different roles.

For more such updates, stay with us.