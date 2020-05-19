Spider Man 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Spider-Man will have at least one more swing through the MCU in 2021. Here’s what we know up to now.

After Sony and Marvel publicly butted heads following the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man has been verified to possess at least an additional jaunt from the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. This means there will be one more Spider-Man film, henceforth known as Spider-Man 3 before a new title is confirmed.

WHEN WILL SPIDER-MAN 3 BE RELEASED IN THEATERS?

Spider-Man 3 is presently scheduled to start in theatres on JULY 16, 2021.

However, the novel coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt over whether the movie will make its launch date next year. Filming was expected to begin this July, but the pandemic’s ceaseless spread has led Sony to postpone filming for an undetermined time. It’s unknown when filming begins.

Since filming hasn’t yet begun and is delayed, there are no trailers nor even a brief teaser.

WHAT IS THE PLOT OF SPIDER-MAN 3?

There are not any available details regarding the plot or story of Spider-Man 3. We could just guess that the movie will pick with the cliffhanger ending seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Spider-Man was unmasked as Peter Parker by the information media.

How Spider-Man/Peter will take care of the fallout of his identity exposed will possibly gas the narrative of Spider-Man 3.

As a refresher, here’s a brief recap after Spider-Man: Far From Home.

After Far From Home, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) defeats Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) when the ex-Stark worker’s augmented reality illusions are observed by Spider-Man. Mysterio is murdered by a gunshot wound (accidentally self-inflicted when he missed Peter), who tells him along with his dying breath, “People will believe anything.”

WHO IS STARRING IN SPIDER-MAN 3?

Tom Holland is one celebrity we may safely assume we will see again at another Spider-Man movie. The actor has fulfilled all but one movie in his contract. There is, of course, a plausible route where Holland sticks around for many more, which can include more Avengers movies if that’s what Spidey is destined for.

For the time being, there’s just one Marvel movie left for Tom Holland, and it’s possible his”last” will probably be Spider-Man 3.

You can most likely expect to see more of the supporting cast, such as Zendaya, Jacob Batalon (Ned), and possibly even Martin Starr as their hapless high school teacher/debate coach. Fingers crossed we will see more Marvel crossovers. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu appears down for a Shang-Chi/Spider-Man crossover.