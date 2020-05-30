Home Hollywood Spider Man 3: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know
HollywoodMovies

Spider Man 3: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Spider-Man is one of many Marvel characters who is loved by all but hated by none. All the spider man movies have always been an instant hit on the box office. Spider-Man 3 is also around the corner. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres.

Spiderman 3 release date

The release date for spider man’s latest movie is out. The movie was originally going to hit the theatres on July 16, 2021. However, with the delay in the release of a black widow due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the movie’s release date has been moved ahead in time. The movie is not set to release on November 5, 2021.

Spiderman 3 cast

No official statement regarding the cast of spider man 3 has been made yet. However, this is a surety that our favorite superhero role will be played by none other than Tom Holland. Also, no trailer has been released regarding the movie yet. We are expecting Zendaya to return as MJ, Jacob Batalon, as Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. No information regarding any other cast has been provided.

The plot of the movie has been kept a secret. However, rumors state that scorpion can return in the movie as a villain, much more powerful than before. But there are just speculations.

