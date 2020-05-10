Speaks About The Losses That The Fashion Houses Might Register Because Of Market Closed

- Advertisement -

Experienced style designer Ritu Kumar feels that the unprecedented situation prevailing on earth.

Might set the clock back by one or two decades.

When it comes to the impact on domestic style. she believes local craftsmen and artisans are influenced the most.

She feels to rekindle the Indian handloom industry and bring it back on track. the authorities is going to need to step in.

She says that the fashion business has been struck to a great extent.

With almost all of the inventory produced for Summer and Spring stalled.

She was thus leading to designers unable to create for the coming seasons.

The veteran shares her perspectives on the effect of the lockdown.

Craftsmen, artisans, and the shift that the Indian handloom industry might observe article lockdown.

She also discusses the losses the fashion homes might register because of market closed.

when giving some guidance for designers and artisans.

What do you think are the future of the textile industry and craftsmanship?

Kumar: Well, it’s a little premature to say.

because we haven’t overcome the virus found a long term way to control its spread.

However from what it looks like, I’ve a feeling it will change in ways.

which will set back the clock by one or two decades, in the way we think about clothing and style.

The individuals who will struggle the most in their own way outside will be the local craftsman and artisans.

How do you believe they’ll be affected?

Kumar: Luxury products perhaps is going to be the last to get back into the flow of things. As for the heavy craftsmanship, two things may occur.

One is that perhaps people will start appreciating the work of artisans and try and purchase more handlooms.

Handcrafted items are somewhat more classical so people should focus on those avoid fashion fads; on the flip side.

since the bridal marketplace will always exist (although it might scale to a large extent).

The craftsmanship will even still exist, but on a smaller degree when compared with the past.

Q. Can you find that a significant shift in the Indian handloom industry? Kumar:

The handloom industry, in any case, is having a lot of issues with its existence.

I believe that for the handloom sector, the government will have to step in, in addition to for the craftsman industry.

Both of these are businesses that can not afford to have the middlemen taking a large chunk.

As an example, they can’t afford large leasing in malls.

And if they sell through another agency, the percent that the agency fees makes the garment inaccessible.

So if the government is providing help to other small businesses, they are also able to assist the handloom.

the handicraft industries with funding and perhaps some retailing facilities.

Only then will it have a chance to live, otherwise it is going to be very hard for them to maintain their bread and butter together.

Given the situation, it’s unlikely for the series to be active in the forthcoming 6-8 months. Comment

Kumar: The multinational companies with bottomless pockets have taken over internationally in many design homes, and they run them as big surgeries.

So the chance somebody gets in Paris to be able to purchase anything locally is extremely low since they will have to visit the high street malls or top road shops and they will get exactly the same thing at Paris, London, Tokyo and New York.

Ours is the only country not to mention the East, in which you have the facility of being able to source locally.

We’ve got a vibrant textile culture that at the present time is in the hands of their handicrafts.

We can still go and pick up a bandhani dupatta, can go to Dilli-haat and buy a kurta. We are still in the lucky position of having the ability to do that.

Even though the rest of the planet has to wear what their fashion dictates. However, I think that also is going to change since the fast way is possibly going to re-think its priorities and see how much the market is ready to put up with.

You have established SS20 set, but with the present crisis, there is expected to become an inevitable reduction this year.

What are your thoughts on this?

Kumar: I think most businesses and many fashion houses will eliminate a comprehensive season with the 5-6 week block out and production timing for another season.

In India, I think our collections might be less dated as our groups aren’t very well oriented; they stay oriented towards the necessity in India.

Our designs don’t go to a winter-summer cycle. We don’t develop the colour palette of this year, rather, focus on what Indian women prefer.

But having said that, it has struck the fashion industry to a good extend with the entire amount of SS20 inventory stalled, leaving us unable to make something special now for the coming seasons.

In light of Covid-19, please tell us about your contribution to the local communities?

Kumar: We have taken up an initiative to help flatten the curve by creating and disturbing precautionary masks made from cotton, that are reusable and washable.

The costumes are being currently made in our factory in Gurugram, Haryana with a work force of 20 employees and successfully delivered via civil defence DC Gurgaon.

These private protective face masks would be to aid the many affected regional communities.

Thus far, we’ve delivered 20,000 masks and aim to produce 2000 per day to achieve 50,000 pieces.

Q. A message to your fellow designers and the local artisan communities?

It is time to represent the garment and fashion business and evaluate the situation leading to the recessionary trend in the marketplace.

So, I believe that the time is to assess, produce classic fashions, and also do things that are more realistic to one’s lifestyle rather than words just for the runway.

Also, it has been a long time since one has this itinerary with this much time on your hands.

it provides you something to consider and reassess one's life, the truth of it and the way we are constantly rushing.

I’m individual as a community, and we are going to come out of the stronger with a transparent perspective.

Creativity is ever-evolving, and we must never stop challenging ourselves.