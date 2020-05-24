SpaceX: Crew Dragon Is Days Away From Its Highly Anticipated Launch

- Advertisement -

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is days away from its highly anticipated launch into the International Space Station.

It will be the first crewed launching in SpaceX history, and the first time NASA has sent people to space out of US soil since the Space Shuttle Era.

NASA still hasn’t decided how long that the astronauts will stay in space.

NASA is less than a week away from launching people into space from US soil. It’s an enormous moment for NASA, but maybe a moment for SpaceX.

It will be a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule that will send Bob Behnken and NASA astronauts Doug Hurley into space, and it’ll be the first manned launch in the history of the company.

As the expectation for the launch reaches a fever pitch, the SpaceX hardware has arrived at Kennedy Space Center, and preparations have started for the launch. The end line of NASA’s Commercial Crew app is fast approaching.

The Commercial Crew program was born from NASA’s desire without having to do most of the work to hasten the testing and development of spacecraft.

The bureau hired both SpaceX and Boeing to deliver hardware which it could use to send astronauts into space if it wanted, without paying seats on Russian rockets.

Early on, Boeing was the favorite to finish first, with its Starliner spacecraft expected to be ready before the Crew Dragon of SpaceX. Boeing, as we have seen, has had a rough year or two, and it was not long before SpaceX was the frontrunner to deliver to NASA on its promise. Starliner’s failure to make it into the International Space Station through a demo test made the race SpaceX’s to lose and sealed the deal.

Now it’s an all-hands-on-deck situation for SpaceX and NASA employees at Kennedy. The launch is scheduled for May 27th at 4:33 p.m. EDT. Assuming all goes well, a brief will be docked with the International Space Station by the Crew Dragon.

It’s important to note that this is still considered a demonstration mission, even though NASA astronauts are riding together. SpaceX has to demonstrate that its spacecraft is secure and fully functional, and will wind up on the to-do list of the company.

NASA hasn’t specified it needs after coming via the Crew Dragon, the astronaut duo to spend. It’s left the window open for many different options including a visit of a more extended, month-long tour or months. By ensuring a safe arrival back on 28, the Crew Dragon might need to pass its test; the space agency decides to bring them home.

If all those things line up, NASA will have the ability to sign off on the Crew Dragon and begin using it whenever it pleases.