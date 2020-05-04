Sonic The Hedgehog 2: Release Date, Cast, What Will Be The Storyline?

- Advertisement -

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog is humor film and a. Its foundation was taken by it from the video game franchise. Jeff Fowler led Josh Miller penned it, and Pat Casey and the movie.

The narrative revolves around Sonic. He has an exceptional talent for running in supersonic speeds. But, Longclaw that the Owl, his guardian, gives him a sack of rings which may create portals into other planets.

Later, Sonic loses these rings. The film shows escape Dr. Robotnik and Sonic teaming up with local town sheriff Tom Wachowski to locate his rings. Robotnik is a scientific and roboticist genius who comes in pursuit of Sonic.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2: When Is It Going On Air?

Sonic The Hedgehog released on February 14, 2020. Critics praised the design of Sonic, the performances, and its faithfulness to the source material. The film sets the record for the most massive opening weekend for a movie game film in Canada and the United States.

Thus, with this massive success, the team now aims for a sequel to the film. Since, its just two months from this first film’s launch, with expectations for the sequel is foolish. However, the sequel would be to develop for sure, which can be understood by the words of James Marsden, who affirms his presence.

Is Your Trailer Out?

The manufacturing and filming for the sequel haven’t begun yet. Thus, we can not expect the trailer. Once the current pandemic vanishes, we can expect the work to start.

Cast Of Sonic The Hedgehog 2

We can say that the vast majority of the cast members will be coming in the first movie. So, the cast includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic’s voice, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom.

Besides them, the cast includes Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, Natasha Rothwell as Rachel, and others. However, we’ can get to see some new characters.

The Plot Of Sonic The Hedgehog 2

The film ends with Sonic having conquered Dr. Robotnik. But Eggman is trapped inside the Mushroom Hill Zone. Dr. Robotnik is delivered to some other world. So there are opportunities because of his reappearance again from the sequel or upcoming sequels.

Tails can also come to Earth looking for Sonic, which might be the primary plot for the next film. However, as of today, there is absolutely no confirmation concerning the scenario. So, we need to wait a little more for it.