Home Entertainment Sonic The Hedgehog 2: Release Date, Cast, What Will Be The Storyline?
EntertainmentTV Series

Sonic The Hedgehog 2: Release Date, Cast, What Will Be The Storyline?

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog is humor film and a. Its foundation was taken by it from the video game franchise. Jeff Fowler led Josh Miller penned it, and Pat Casey and the movie.

The narrative revolves around Sonic. He has an exceptional talent for running in supersonic speeds. But, Longclaw that the Owl, his guardian, gives him a sack of rings which may create portals into other planets.

- Advertisement -

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Later, Sonic loses these rings. The film shows escape Dr. Robotnik and Sonic teaming up with local town sheriff Tom Wachowski to locate his rings. Robotnik is a scientific and roboticist genius who comes in pursuit of Sonic.

Also Read:   ’13 Reasons Why Season 4′: Release date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And Everything Known About Season 4 So Far

Sonic The Hedgehog 2: When Is It Going On Air?

Sonic The Hedgehog released on February 14, 2020. Critics praised the design of Sonic, the performances, and its faithfulness to the source material. The film sets the record for the most massive opening weekend for a movie game film in Canada and the United States.

Thus, with this massive success, the team now aims for a sequel to the film. Since, its just two months from this first film’s launch, with expectations for the sequel is foolish. However, the sequel would be to develop for sure, which can be understood by the words of James Marsden, who affirms his presence.

Also Read:   Spider-man Far from home: Hollywood Movie plot, cast, review
Also Read:   What can we expect from the upcoming season Violet Evergarden?

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Is Your Trailer Out?

The manufacturing and filming for the sequel haven’t begun yet. Thus, we can not expect the trailer. Once the current pandemic vanishes, we can expect the work to start.

Cast Of Sonic The Hedgehog 2

We can say that the vast majority of the cast members will be coming in the first movie. So, the cast includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic’s voice, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom.

Besides them, the cast includes Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, Natasha Rothwell as Rachel, and others. However, we’ can get to see some new characters.

The Plot Of Sonic The Hedgehog 2

The film ends with Sonic having conquered Dr. Robotnik. But Eggman is trapped inside the Mushroom Hill Zone. Dr. Robotnik is delivered to some other world. So there are opportunities because of his reappearance again from the sequel or upcoming sequels.

Also Read:   The Circle Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Tails can also come to Earth looking for Sonic, which might be the primary plot for the next film. However, as of today, there is absolutely no confirmation concerning the scenario. So, we need to wait a little more for it.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Disney's Going To Be Give Next Best Movie: Black Widow
Alok Chand

Must Read

‘Lucifer’ Season 5: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot and Other Information

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Lucifer is currently coming back to Netflix for season 5 in Summertime 2020, but sadly, no launch date was announced just yet. Here is...
Read more

Dr. Stone Season 2: Coming out? Release Date, Trailer, Plot And all

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Riichiro Inagaki wrote Japanese manga series, Dr. Stone is among one of the very popular anime throughout the world and has a global fan...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Will Saitama Find Worthy Enemy?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Japanese superhero webcomic series One particular Man quickly became viral as it premiered back in 2009 and received almost 7.9 viewpoints till 2012, which...
Read more

Too Hot To Handle Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything We Know So Far

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Too Hot to Handle would be your Netflix dating reality show Love Island, set in a condominium in Mexico. They are all beautiful, and...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Lucifer is coming back to Netflix for season 5 in summer 2020 but regrettably, no official launch date was announced just yet. Here's an...
Read more

Sonic The Hedgehog 2: Release Date, Cast, What Will Be The Storyline?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Sonic The Hedgehog Sonic the Hedgehog is humor film and a. Its foundation was taken by it from the video game franchise. Jeff Fowler led...
Read more

MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch): Lauch Date,Price,Spec And More

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
MacBook Pro 2020 ( 13-inch) is now getting the power increase. It has to be worthy of this Pro name combined with a keyboard....
Read more

Major Update! ‘Wrong Turn 7’ Release Date, Storyline, And Every

Entertainment Alok Chand -
After a wait of 6 decades, the Wrong Turn is eventually becoming another much-awaited sequel. The slasher film franchise has gone to make five...
Read more

The Elder Scrolls 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update

Gaming Alok Chand -
The Elder Scrolls This role-playing action game will probably come back with its next venture. It's being announced in the Bethesda press conference in 2018....
Read more

Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Storyline And All Latest Updates

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Monster Musume also Understood as Monsta Musume no Iru Nichijo' or' Everyday Life with Monster Girls' is a Japanese manga series. Okayadi generates the...
Read more
© World Top Trend