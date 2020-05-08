Some Unknown Facts About Westworld Season 3.

- Advertisement -

Another successful season of Westworld in the novels, another batch of loose-ends tied up. Except…not too much. Like many displays, Westworld always leaves a few threads aching to be dragged. The story might be convoluted, but it does not mean it is neat or simple.

From the last moments of William in the study basement, it’s easy to assume that the first, flesh-and-blood terror of Westworld is not any longer. The Man In Black taken down from the only person who could ever really kill him, the Man In Black in host form. We see him, bleeding from a cutthroat, collapse on the floor, grievously hurt if nothing else. There is never a finale shot of the dead body, and if there’s 1 thing I’ve heard from Westworld, it is that unless someone is definitively dead, they might not be dead. There was no dead person. William has been left for dead after on this series, would it surprise anyone to see him appear next season to dramatically pull a cravat and flash a gnarly new scar to add to his group?

- Advertisement -

In the shot of her body along with Rehoboam, stripped of memories, so it seems that Dolores Prime as we understand her is dead. Nevertheless, there are just five more copies of her out on earth. Charlotte and Lawrence are alive; Sato, Connells, and Dolores Prime are currently not alive but seem to have practical pearls, save a little damage along with a memory deletion. Hosts could be pinpointed, as Dolores herself proves when she reawakens Bernard, so Dolores Prime may not be from the picture quite yet. Charlotte has been collecting Dolores pearls; does that have anything to do with her fresh plan for remaking the world? It’s highly doubtful that Dolores or Evan Rachel Wood is officially off the show, but stranger things have occurred.

Hale is creating an army of hosts, that much is apparent. But what about the non-Hale hosts that are presently in play? Dolores Lawrence (Lawrence) remains in play someplace, either working with Hale or working on his own to push Bernard into making a play in 1 direction or another. Maeve has aligned herself with Caleb and humanity, at least for today. When last we saw Stubbs, he had been rotting in a tub filled with ice; presumably, from the time Bernard stirs, Stubbs will probably be in desperate need of a fresh meat suit along with a beer, but I’m fairly sure hosts do not perish from neglect so readily. So that leaves Hanaryo and Clementine outside from the world, doing whatever it is they’re doing when they’re not working for Hale or Maeve.