Some Latest Updates On Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer About ‘Elite Season 4’.

Elite year 3 may have only just come out but fans are already begging Netflix to release year 4 of the teen thriller.

As soon as the hit Spanish series came out in 2018, folks all over the world were instantly gripped from the murder of Marina and the play which followed it. Since that time, the show has given us many more scandals and year 3 seems to draw matters neatly into a close as we find out that killed Polo.

While year 4 has yet to be revived, the prevalence of the show makes it nearly certain. Cast members Miguel Bernardeu (Guzmán) and Itzan Escamilla (Samuel) have been teasing season 4 on societal media already.

Release Date

Again there is no official news regarding an Elite season 4 release date just yet. Season 1 was released on October 5th at 2018, season 2 came out on September 6th in 2019 and season 3 dropped on March 13th in 2020. Given how diverse all of the release dates have been thus much, there is no knowing for certain when season 4 will come out.

Cast

On May 19, Netflix tweeted: “Go behind the scenes of Elite Season 3 as Ester, Danna, Alvaro, Mina, and Jorge say goodbye” alongside an edit of Ester Expósito (Carla), Danna Paola (Lu), Álvaro Rico (Polo), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) and Jorge López (Valerio) all tearing up as they spend their final days on set. No, I’m not crying you are.

This seems to imply that Itzan Escamilla (Samu), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Shana (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) will all return in Elite period . It is currently unclear if season 3 novices Sergio Momo (Yeray) and Malick (Leïti Sène) will be back too.

Plot

Seeing as Elite season 4 will star a predominantly new cast there is no knowing what the storyline will probably be just yet. Given that season 3 endings using Guzmán, Samuel, Rebeca, Ander, and Omar all still at Las Encinas, we envision that year 4 will research what happens to them once they cross paths with a whole new group of pupils.

It’s currently unclear if anyone of the former cast will appear for cameos or if they have left the series for good.

We’ll allow you to know as soon as concepts, spoilers, and news materialize.

Trailer

At this time, there’s no preview for the fourth season of Elite but we shall update you as soon as there is.