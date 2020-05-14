Some Latest Updates About ‘The Mandalorian Season 2’.

- Advertisement -

You can still expect to see The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus this October since Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek has told CNBC that the show won’t be delayed by the pandemic. That is according to some tweet from CNN’s Frank Pallotta, who was tweeting out key points from the meeting with Chapek.

Here’s a link to the interview on CNBC, but here’s what Chapek said on the situation. “Take for example Mandalorian. Mandalorian was shot before COVID hit. And so we have been in post-production, also there’ll be no delay with Mandalorian.”

An October release date for The Mandalorian’s followup season has been confirmed through a Disney earnings call in February, but a whole lot has happened since then.

Ever since the global health crisis hit the area of TV and film, it’s been unclear what impact this could have on upcoming shows that ended filming but required extensive effects and audio work after the actuality. Star Trek: Discovery season 3 is being slowed down from the challenges of remote working, for instance.

I look forward to the return of Baby Yoda on Disney Plus later this year, then.

The Mandalorian is confronting logistical challenges on completing its many effects shots. In an interview with Variety, animation manager Hal Hickel said a normal season of the series features just less than 4000 effects shots, more than you would see in a summer blockbuster. Right now, that is being worked on remotely.

“We’re in the center of that tsunami now, but we’re likely to have it all done, folks will receive their Baby Yoda, I promise.”

Other shows that have finished filming, but are nonetheless in post-production, including The Umbrella Academy year 2 on Netflix. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, another Disney Plus original, didn’t finish filming until the catastrophe kicked off.