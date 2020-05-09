Some Latest Updates About On My Block Season 4!!!!

- Advertisement -

Are you acquainted with the very popular teen-drama which fell in 2018? You have to be! As lovers were going nuts since they saw that the figures Monse, Cesar, Ruben, Jamal, and Jasmine( well, you are already familiar with them).

They amuse us with their boundless drama and amusing conspiracies. This series has kept viewers engaged ever since it landed onto the giant Streaming Platform. Numerous gossipy tidbits do adjusts on the web about thereof this parody show. Though nothing is confirmed for the present. Still, the manner Season 3 completed there’ll be an additional period of On My Block.

The last season was generally shorter than the past two seasons with just eight scenes. The eight and the last scene of Season 3 completed in a climatical manner leaving the watchers confused and curious. Along these lines, there ought to be a Season 4. It is just a brief time when Netflix will authoritatively report it.

As all of us are extremely well-aware of the ongoing Pandemic making us in the Quarantine and affect people from all over the world. Not just individuals but also the things that require any physical contact or participation. The shootings and promotions are all kept on-halt due to the same which are making the shows and movies to postpone further.

The same happened with”On my Block’s Season-4″ as following the recently scheduled dates, it should’ve landed already in March 2020 but we guess there’s no confirmation of growing Season four-time soon, it is not even renewed yet!

So just hold-back and then wait for the show-makers and Streaming Platform to create any official announcements.

The star cast for the show’s next year will stay the same, where all the leading actors will be coming i.e. Sierra Capri as Monse, Diego Tinoco as Cesar, Jason Genao playing Ruby, Brett Gray as Jamal, Jessica Marie Garcia playing with Jasmine and Julio Macias as Spooky.

This is all we know till today and for more newest updates, you can stay tuned!