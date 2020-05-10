Home TV Series HBO Some Exciting News About 'Westworld Season 3'!!!!
Some Exciting News About ‘Westworld Season 3’!!!!

By- Anand mohan
The next season takes place three months following the events of the second season, with Dolores having escaped Westworld combined with a few processing cores (“rings”), including Bernard’s. Taking home in neo-Los Angeles in 2058, Dolores develops a relationship with Caleb, also comes to learn how artificial beings and lower-class people are treated in the real world. Meanwhile, Maeve finds herself in a different component of the Delos playground, one based on Fascist Italy during World War II. William, who left Westworld at the end of the second season, is haunted by visions of his daughter Emily and Dolores.

The next period of”Westworld” is drawing to a conclusion, as individuals and androids fight against a protectionist AI system with worldwide influence.

It’s the first season to take place outside a theme park populated by autonomous actors.

Now that park androids have been able to get sentience and stage a breakout, concerns of artificial intelligence and human independence have gained a new urgency.

The last incident is forming as a face-off involving park escapee Delores and her human collaborator Caleb, and people supporting Rehoboam, an incredibly powerful predictive AI that’s supposed to safeguard humanity from self-destruction; it does so through widespread, microtargeted manipulation.

Season 3 of”Westworld” surfaced mid-March, its eight-episode span two shorter than seasons 1 and 2.

Series regulars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, and Ed Harris were joined by newcomers Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”), French actor Vincent Cassel (“Ocean’s Thirteen”), Lena Waithe (“Ready Player One”) and artist Scott Mescudi.

HBO, its commissioning system, announced that the series had been renewed for a fourth run-out only last week, and the show as a whole is believed to have a six-season strategy in place.

However, Season 3 seeing figures seem to be down on preceding seasons.

Its first two outings peaked in the US with live audiences of over 2 million, while Season 3 is yet to pass the 1 million audience landmark.

Anand mohan


