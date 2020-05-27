- Advertisement -

Some airlines will have cabin crews wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and will implement other safety measures to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The book coronavirus pandemic has grounded international flights for months, but as nations start to reopen, a few individuals will begin flying again.

Qatar Airways is the latest company to announce the debut of hazmat suits because of its flight attendants on all of its flights.

Passengers will need to wear face masks.

Airlines will bend over backward to tell you how they are improving safety throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve got no idea whether those fancy HEPA filters that fully cycle the air in the cabin every two to four minutes can remove the probability of COVID-19 disease.

Nonetheless, it’s still refreshing to understand that these filtration systems are in place.

Add to this social distancing steps inside airports together with temperature screening, and flying can get safer.

Additionally, the use of face masks can reduce transmission within the cabin, as can the extensive use of disinfectants on surfaces that are frequently touched.

Moving forward, do not hesitate to find some flight attendants wearing exactly the same hazmat suits

you see in reports about physicians and nurses fighting COVID-19 about the front lines.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) was a contentious subject in the first days of the pandemic,

as governments raced to secure enough masks, suits, and visors to meet the needs of hospitals.

Even so, medical professionals across the world complained about the lack of PPE in the start of local outbreaks.

Things have improved significantly and will keep growing

That’s likely why several airlines have decided to equip their employees with hazmat suits moving forward.

This is true for Qatar Airways, which will give its cabin crews PPE suits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The prospect of having a person in full hospital equipment provide service in a flight may seem frightening, but it’s for the best.

In the end, flight attendants are a category of employees which are regularly exposed to the chance of COVID-19 transmission given the nature of the job.

Research from cruise ships concluded that some patients infected members of their personnel on board, who then passed the disease to another batch of travelers.

The same could occur on a flight

Qatar also implemented additional security practices because of its crew,

including thermal scans before departure and after arrival, and quarantine and testing in case any passengers show COVID-19 symptoms.

The airline is currently sending two cabin crew groups on brief and medium-haul flights, one for each trip.

Crews on flights that require overnight stays in a different city will travel just in Qatar-approved transportation and must remain in hotel rooms.

You should wear a face mask anytime you go out, and especially in closed spaces, such as an airport or on a plane.

Qatar Airways comprehensive other safety measures for passengers in exactly the same statement :

outfitted with industrial-size HEPA filters that remove 99.97percent of bacterial and viral contaminants from re-circulated air,

supplying the best protection against disease.

While these are steps in the ideal direction

there is no way to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission on flights.

Researchers looking at SARS transmission at a plane reasoned that a single individual might have infected

several different travelers who sat around him through a brief trip,

but also passengers who sat several seats away. At the time, however, no such protective measures were put in place.