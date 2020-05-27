Solar Opposites Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Solar Opposite is an American animated sitcom. The first announcement about the television web series came back in 2018; it was announced that the development is inserted in creating animated Series. Fans are excited to know about the announcement, for those who are active in social media might know that there’s a separate audience base for the animation series in recent days. In this article, I’ll discuss Solar Opposite’s release date, cast details, and episode schedule.

The Series follows Animated sitcom, Science fiction genre. Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan created it. Justin Roiland’s Solo Vanity Card Productions!, Important Science,

20th Century Fox Television is the production companies involved in creating the television web series. As announced by the development first season of the series was released with 8 episodes. The Series received an overwhelming response from the audience.

When Is Solar Opposites Released?

Solar Opposites is already released on May 8, 2020. its been rumored that there might be a slight delay in the release date of the television series. They were later released as announced from the development. Fans can enjoy the television web series, which is currently available in Hulu. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Solar Opposites.

Who Are The Cast Included In Solar Opposites?

As we all know, Solar Opposites is an animated series; many cast members are working behind the screen as voice artists and other technicians. We have gathered information about the cast included in Solar Opposites.

Following are the cast included in Solar Opposites

Justin Roiland as Korvo,

Thomas Middleditch as Terry,

Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack,

Mary Mack as Jesse,

Sagan McMahan as The Pupa,

Alfred Molina as The Duke,

Andrew Daly as Tim,

Christina Hendricks as Cherie,

Tiffany Haddish as Aisha,

Jason Mantzoukas as Vanbo,

Kari Wahlgren as Mrs. Frankie.

Solar Opposites: Episode Details

The Matter Transfer Array directed by Kim Arndt, written by Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland, aired on May 8, 2020.

The Unstable Grey Hole directed by Bob Suarez, written by Mike McMahan, aired on May 8, 2020.

The Quantum Ring directed by Lucas Gray, written by Matt McKenna, aired on May 8, 2020.

The Booster Manifold directed by Andy Thom, written by Josh Bycel, aired on May 8, 2020.

The Lavatic Reactor directed by Bob Suarez, written by Sean O’Connor, aired on May 8, 2020.

The P.A.T.R.I.C.I.A. Device directed by Kim Arndt, written by Danielle Uhlarik, aired on May 8, 2020.

Terry and Korvo Steal a Bear directed by Andy Thom, written by Dominic Dierkes, aired on May 8, 2020.

Retrace-Your-Step-Alizer directed by Lucas Gray, written by Joe Saunders and Ariel Ladensohn, aired on May 8, 2020.