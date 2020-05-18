Snowpiercer: Watch online From Anywhere, How? Stream The Bong Joon-ho TV Series

- Advertisement -

It seems like an eon ago that Bong Joon-ho ripped up the Oscars playbook, and his eponymous societal satire, Parasite, became the first foreign-language movie to win the coveted Best Picture award. Now, the South Korean director is back – but this time, his job is currently heading to the small screen. Here’s how to watch the newest TV series and Snowpiercer online from anywhere in the world.

Snowpiercer is a TV adaptation of the same title of Bong’s 2013 picture – itself, according to French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. The film starred Tilda Swinton, Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, and Ed Harris – among others – and was lauded for its portrayal of class struggle in a world. In reality, it’s one of the best Netflix films you can see right now.

Early reports of Snowpiercer the TV series have been more mixed, and it is worth noting it only counts Bong as an Executive Producer. It does but has a fairly impressive cast headlined by Academy Award winner Jennifer Connolly (A gorgeous Mind, Requiem for a Dream) and featuring Hamilton star Daveed Diggs.

So whether you are a member of this Bong-Hive or need something to switch on this particular Sunday night, here is the best way to watch Snowpiercer online.

Snowpiercer airs Sunday nights on TNT at 9 pm ET/PT, or 8 pm CT. This implies it can be streamed for free through the TNT website, provided you can confirm details of your TV subscription.

Anyone without cable could easily watch TNT with excellent streaming support. The cable option is Hulu + Live TV, which provides over 60 channels dwell and on-demand, in addition to accessibility to everything. Best of all, there’s a FREE 7-day trial so that you can check it out for yourself.

A cheaper option is Sling TV that comprises TNT as a part of its Blue and Orange packages. They typically cost $30 per month, but limited-time deals down to just $20 p/m for the very first month. It doesn’t come with as many bells and whistles like Hulu (though there are lots of add-on options), but as a simple cable replacement, it does the job.

How to see Snowpiercer from outside your country

Anyone out of the US who overseas will find that they’re not able to get their usual streaming platform – make it the TNT website or a service like Hulu – because of restrictions.

Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch much more and Snowpiercer wherever you are. Your IP address changes so you can get episodes on-demand and live just as you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to pick from, we continuously recommend ExpressVPN. It’s also fast, straightforward, and simple to install, it’s also compatible with a whole host of devices – Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, and Android, to name some of the main ones.

Additionally, it isn’t easy to argue with. You can purchase an annual program to get a 49% reduction and three months additional FREE — a fantastic offer for an essential bit of software.

Pick the place of your home state and click connect once set up. You’ll then be able to readily stream Snowpiercer online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

When is Snowpiercer on Netflix?

International audiences have a little wait before they could observe the first episodes of the Snowpiercer TV show, but the good news is that it is scheduled to drop on Netflix on May 25.

It should be available on all the platform services barring the US, including Bong South Korea, Canada, Australia, and the UK.