Shocking News: Taylor Swift’s fans are freaking out over changes made to her Spotify page — but it’s not Scooter Braun’s fault

By- Rupal Malal
Taylor Swift’s fans blame Scooter Braun for the issue that only Big Machine Label Group’s radio release her album appear on the Spotify page on Friday. But it was the original version of records due to some technical issues.

Fans accused Scooter Braun of Ithaca Holdings that acquire Big Machines. However, Swift’s master for hiding her original album so listeners would click on the versions that boast Braun company’s name.

According to the sources in an email, Spotify confirms it was due to an internal glitch, and Swift’s original album restored to normal.

When Swift’s fans realize that the original versions of her album are missing from Spotify, leaving only the Big Machine Label Group radio releases were available. So her fans held Scooter Braun responsible for all this issue.

However, later sources have obtained an email from Spotify confirming that the glitch occurred during a routine cleanup. Spotify also confirms this news on twitter.

Later the original versions of Taylor Swift’s album restored to her artist page.

When Taylor Swift Fans Get To Know Her Original Versions Are Missing:

This happened on Friday morning that the “Lovers” singers pointed out that original versions of Taylor Swift’s are no longer available on Spotify. Also, they have to search for them manually.

Scooter Braun accused by Taylor fans that Braun was only promoting Big Machine’s radio release version of her music. Scooter Braun company Ithaca Holding bought big Machine and declared ownership of Swift’s songs in June in the year 2019. Since then, it has been in a feud with Swift over the rights to her old songs.

After the disappearance of the “Cruel Summer” music from her Spotify page. Taylor Swift fans accused Braun of all this issue.

Taylor Swift fans call Scooter Braun “Disgusting” and “Greedy” for hiding the original versions of Swift’s.

Rupal Malal

