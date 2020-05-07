Home TV Series Netflix SHERLOCK SEASON 5- A MUST WATCH
SHERLOCK SEASON 5- A MUST WATCH

By- Aryan Singh
Sherlock SEASON 5

Sherlock is a British crime novel and TV series based on detective stories from Sherlock Homes by ‘Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’. 4 seasons for the series have been produced and aired till now. The producer of the show is the British Network BBC.
Sherlock series has always been praised for the quality of its plot, acting and the writing of the series. The series has been nominated for many awards as well.
The third series of the show became so popular that it became UK’s most-watched drama series since 2001.

CAST

The creators of the show are Mark Gatiss and Steen Moffat. The stories have been written by Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat and Stephen Thompson.
The series stars ‘Benedict Cumberbatch’ as Sherlock Homes and ‘Martin Freeman’ as Doctor John Watson.

The previous four series consisted of 3 episodes each, 12 in total. We are expecting 3 episodes for Season -5 as well. The Season one of the show was broadcasted in July 2010 on BBC. The show boasts of a record-breaking 10+ million viewers per season in the UK alone! A special episode was also produced and aired for the series on January 1, 2019.

Fans across the world have been waiting for the season- 5 of the show. As of now, no official date for the release of the show has been announced yet. As per the rumours, season -5 is expected to be released anytime in 2022 or 2023.

We are expecting season -5 to pick up where season -4 ended. Moreover, there has been no trailer for season -5 of the series yet. Co-creator of the show told Digi Spy that “We haven’t thought much about the release of season 5 of the show. Lately, we’ve been busy with other projects”.

Sherlock boasts of 9.1 ratings on IMDb. It is a must-watch for people who love mystery and thriller series.

Aryan Singh

