Shazam 2: Release date, Cast And All The Latest Update

By- Aryan Singh
We all love American superhero action films, don’t we? Shazam! It is a 2019 superhero action film based on DC comics character. Shazam! It is the seventh instalment in the DC extended universe. The New Line cinema has produced the movie. The director of the movie was David F. Sandberg.

The movie revolves around a teenage boy chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam himself as his new champion. The boy then receives various superpowers and is on the mission to stop the evil Dr. Thaddeus and seven deadly sins. Peter Safran has produced the movie. The budget of the movie was set to be $80 to $100 million. The superhero movie grossed over $360 million on the box office worldwide.

Shazam! 2 release date

After the box office success of Shazam!, the movie was renewed for another part. The critics even praised it. The movie was given a rating of 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. The movie was to be released on April 1, 2022. Unfortunately, due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the movie’s release dates have been shifted later in the year. The new date for the release of the second part of the movie has been decided on November 4, 2022.
So, fans will have to wait more than 2 long years to watch the sequel of their superhero movie.

Shazam! 2 cast

It has been officially announced that Henry Gayden is set to return to write the film once again. Also, Asher Angel is set to return as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer, as Freddy Freeman, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, and Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley.

As of now, we do not have much information regarding the plot of Shazam! 2 because the production of the movie has been halted due to the pandemic.

Aryan Singh

Also Read:   'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 7 will be on Netflix ?
