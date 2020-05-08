Home Technology Share Screen On Zoom Meetings, How ?
Technology

Share Screen On Zoom Meetings, How ?

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Zoom has become a go-to resource for work meetings, thus learning how to share your screen on Zoom is essential.

People are utilizing Zoom than ever before to communicate with colleagues, family members, and friends. But for many, it’s also a new tool that has features you may not know how to use.

Among the features in Zoom is the ability to share your screen with other people. It allows you to collaborate with colleagues on something you’re working on or illustrate an activity or whatever you want to show individuals who are on the opposite side of the telephone.

Sharing your display on Zoom permits you display drawings or images to go through a presentation deck and highlight items. On top of that, sharing your screen is among the app’s most comfortable features to use.

Also Read:   Apple Announced The Most Affordable Second-Generation iPhone SE: Price, Date, Features And All Details

Read on for how to share about your screen in Zoom in just a few straightforward steps.

How the way to share about your screen on Zoom

1. Open up Zoom on your computer and make sure that you’re logged in.

Also Read:   Microsoft Provides free Skype Video chat since Zoom's Solitude nightmare continues, without an account You Can Use

HOW TO SHARE SCREEN ON ZOOM

2. On the main page, you’ll see the option to combine a meeting, host a meeting, schedule Share Screen or a meeting. Select Share Screen.

3. Upon choosing Chat Display, Zoom will ask you to input your Sharing Key or Meeting ID. Input identifier and you start sharing your screen with other people in that assembly.

The Way to share your screen in a meeting on Zoom

1. Join or begin a Zoom meeting.

HOW TO SHARE SCREEN ON ZOOM

2. In your interview, you’ll see a selection of meeting controls, including the ability to stifle your voice, start and stop much more, and video. Choose the green Chat Display icon.

Also Read:   US Social Media Giant Facebook Will Invest In Jio Platforms, Facebook To Buy 9.99% Stake In Reliance Jio For $5.7 Billion

3. Choose the screen that you want to share. Click the screen on your computer you want to share about.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
