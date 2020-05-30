Shameless Season 10 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

- Advertisement -

Shameless is an American comedy-drama television series. The first season of the series made its initial debut entry on January 9, 2011. The season has completed en seasons with 122 episodes. It’s one of the few series which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous series. The leaks suggest that the development is interested in progressing with another season of the series based on the positive response from the audience. In this article, I’ll discuss Shameless Season 10 cast details and episode details.

Paul Abbott creates the series; It follows a Comedy-drama, Dark comedy genre. The story of the series is an adaptation of Paul Abbott’s British series of the same name. John Wells, Mark Mylod, Paul Abbott, Andrew Stearn, Etan Frankel, Krista Vernoff, Davey Holmes, Nancy M. Pimental, Christopher Chulack are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the series are John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television, Showtime Networks.

Who Are The Cast Included In Shameless Season 10?

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher,

Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher,

Justin Chatwin as Steve Wilton / Jimmy Lishman,

Ethan Cutkosky as Carl Gallagher,

Shanola Hampton as Veronica “V” Fisher,

Steve Howey as Kevin “Kev” Ball,

Emma Kenney as Debbie Gallagher,

Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher,

Jeremy Allen White as Philip “Lip” Gallagher,

Joan Cusack as Sheila Jackson,

Laura Slade Wiggins as Karen Jackson,

Zach McGowan as Jody Silverman,

Noel Fisher as Mickey Milkovich,

Emma Greenwell as Mandy Milkovich ,

Jake McDorman as Mike Pratt,

Emily Bergl as Sammi Slott,

Isidora Goreshter as Svetlana Yevgenivna,

Richard Flood as Ford Kellogg,

Christian Isaiah as Liam Gallagher,

Kate Miner as Tami Tamietti.

Shameless Season 10: Episode Details

We Few, We Lucky Few, We Band of Gallaghers! directed by John Wells, written by John Wells, aired on November 10, 2019.

Sleep Well My Prince For Tomorrow You Shall Be King directed by Jennifer Arnold, written by Nancy M. Pimental, aired on November 17, 2019.

Which America? directed by Silver Tree, written by Molly Smith Metzler, aired on November 24, 2019.

A Little Gallagher Goes a Long Way directed by Iain B. MacDonald, written by Joe Lawson, aired on December 1, 2019.

Sparky directed by William H. Macy, written by Philip Buiser, aired on December 8, 2019.

Adios Gringos directed by Loren Yaconelli, written by Sherman Payne, aired on December 15, 2019.

Citizen Carl directed by Erin Feeley, written by Nancy M. Pimental, aired on December 22, 2019.

Debbie Might Be a Prostitute directed by Rose Troche, written by Molly Smith Metzler, aired on December 29, 2019.

O Captain, My Captain directed by Anthony Hardwick, written by Philip Buiser, aired on January 5, 2020.

Now Leaving Illinois directed by Kevin Bray, written by Sherman Payne, aired on January 12, 2020.

Location, Location, Location directed by Silver Tree, written by Joe Lawson, aired on January 19, 2020.

Gallavich! directed by John Wells, written by John Wells, aired on January 26, 2020.