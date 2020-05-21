Shahnaz Husain Provide Professional Beauty Training

- Advertisement -

Creator, Chairperson & Managing Director of The Shahnaz Husain Group talks to BW. People about career options available in the beauty business.

abilities needed to be a professional and employment scenario in turbulent times of climbing work.

What skills do you prepare the professionals ?

How many men and women are looking to up-skill themselves. and find employment in the business?

From the regular professional classes in our Academy.

we trained students in beauty therapy, massage, hair styling, hair cuttingedge,.and make-up, spa treatments and all of salon services.

We also offer advanced training in Hairstyling and Make-up.

Apart from these, short term classes are available in Yoga, Traditional Ayurvedic Treatments.

Nail Art, Personal Grooming, Specialized Shahnaz Facials, etc.

Over the last four decades, we have trained thousands of students.

Since the future of job changes. will abilities take precedence over credentials?

Skills can help to add adapt to changing trends in the beauty business. and also add to credentials.

In some areas, they may even take precedence.

What extent of occupation does the beauty sector have for professionals? What are the projected requirement for professionals?

Our beauty training courses open up several career opportunities as Beauty / Spa Therapists, Masseurs, Hairstylists, Make-up Artists, and Beauty Advisors.

Freelance make-up artists and hairstylists are in demand in fashion, television and film industries.

Our diploma & innovative courses include Business / Salon Management and Client Handling to equip students to start up their salons and become entrepreneurs. Nowadays, you will find branded salons, salons at 5-star hotels, shopping complexes and malls, which supply careers with excellent remuneration.

The beauty business is booming, and there’s a corresponding requirement for trained beauty professionals.

What has been the idea behind the coaching programs, and how did you choose the abilities?

What’s been the outreach of the program?

The idea behind the training program was to provide professional beauty training in keeping with international standards.

We are the leaders of professional beauty training. Nearly four decades ago, just apprenticeship training was available.

We’ve decided on the abilities, in keeping with the changing trends and demands in the beauty market.

We have also included business and salon management for people who wish to start their salons.

We have extended the branches of the Academy through a franchise program in India and abroad.

What are the entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for individuals going through the coaching programs?

An individual can be an entrepreneur and start one’s beauty salon.even at home without capital investment or, work as Beauty Therapists, Spa Therapists, Masseurs, Hairstylists, Make-up Artists, Manicurist, and Pedicurist and so forth.

One may also occupy positions such as Salon / Spa Managers, Beauty Advisors, Cosmetic Consultants.

Product Consultants, Freelance beauticians or make-up musicians, or possibly a

Make-up artists and hairstylists are in demand in the fashion industry, television and film industry.

Beauty parlours also offer distinct make-up services. Bridal Make-up, for instance, is one of the favorite services being supplied.

Beauty product sales counters are also starting in malls and department stores. These require trained employees also.

With the current economic slowdown.is it simpler for professionals to consider attaining.

these abilities as a livelihood option drifting away from mainstream occupations?

The beauty industry is one business.that isn’t affected by recessionary tendencies or economic downturn.

Even during the past recessionary trends.

the beauty business was flourishing.

Today, in the days of professionalism. it is always much better to develop skills and achieve additional qualifications.

What are the career options for people in the beauty and merchandise industry?

Listed below are the livelihood choices:

Entrepreneurship — starting one’s beauty salon

Product Consultants in Cosmetic Businesses

Masseurs

Hairstylists

Hair Colourist

Electrolysis specialist

Spa therapist

Freelance Beauticians

Hairstylists

Freelance bridal make-up artists

Beauty School Teacher