"Sex Education" will be back with season 3. Read all details here

By- Ayusmita Dutta
“Sex Education” the British comedy-drama web series is undoubtedly one of most famous series on Netflix. The series attracted a huge number of fans all over the world as soon as it released its first season on January 11, 2019 and then the second season on January 17, 2020 and both proved to be successful enough and now it is all set to come back with its third season soon.

The story is about Otis Milburn, the main character of the series who is socially awkward and is also an insecure teenager may be because of his mother who is a sex therapist. After being exposed to tedious sexual conversation he sets up a business in high school with a girl named Maeve Willey and helps out teenagers with their sexual problems.

Who will be involved in season 3 of “Sex Education”?

Season 3 of “Sex Education” will include most of the characters from the first and second season such as Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Emma Mackey as Maeve willey, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, Connor Swindells as Adam, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, Patricia Allison as Ola, Tanya Reynolds as Lily and Alistair Petrie as Headmaster Groff.

Along with them we would also expect to see Mikael Persbrandt as Jakob, Mimi Keene as Ruby, Simone Ashley as Olivia and Chaneil Kular as Anwar in supporting roles. Furthermore we anticipate seeing new characters from second season like Sami Outalbai as Rahim, Chunenye Ezeudu as Viv and George ribinson as Isaac, Maeve’s new neighbour.

What will happen the season 3 of “Sex Education”?

Though much has been not revealed about the new season but fans are eager to know what will happen next. After the season finale of the second season fans are waiting with bated breath to know whether Otis and Maeve will get together in the new season after Isaac deleted Otis’s voicemail on Maeve’s phone? And whether Jean will tell Jakob that she is pregnant will his child?

Also there’s a new start to Eric’s relationship with Adam and what will happen next?

Whatever happens in season 3 it will surely amaze us like the previous seasons.

When will season 3 of “Sex Education” release?

It is assumed that season 3 will be released in January 2021 though there have been no announcement from Netflix yet about the release date.

Ayusmita Dutta

