Sex Education Season 3: When Will It Be On TV? Who’ll Be In It Season 3?

By- Vikash Kumar
This show is more of awareness show with its fantastic storyline about education. The news is running around the series are back with its season let’s find out whether this is only something authentic or rumours. Here’s everything you need to know about the season of sex education. Now without wasting any time, let’s move towards the updates of it!

Sex Education season 3: What will it be about?

Season two ended with Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) slightly detached once they eventually spoke about their true feelings for each other. Will they be able to put aside the water below the bridge and finally become a couple in series three? Or will Maeve be concerned by her mother’s drug relapse and also her sister Elsie being taken in their trailer by social services?

Jean (Gillian Anderson) discovered she’s pregnant with Jakob’s child shortly after the couple broke up, but will Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) be able to forgive Jean because of her kiss with Remi if he knows about the baby?

Things are finally looking up for Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) later Adam seemed to come to terms with his sexuality and tell Eric that he cares for him. Season three will investigate how their relationship continues and how Adam deals with the breakdown of his family after his parents’ divorce.

Sex Education season 3: Who’ll be in it?

Expect to see budding sex therapist Otis (Asa Butterfield) along with his mom Jean (Gillian Anderson) as well as Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa).

Additionally, it is highly likely we will see the return of Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Ola (Patricia Allison) in addition to the rest of the ensemble cast.

Sex Education season 3: When will it be on TV?

Netflix hasn’t provided a date, nevertheless given the second aired in January 2020 and the streaming service in January 2019 to the series hit; it’s appearing plausible that series three will grace our screens.

