Sex Education Season 3 | Everything You want To Know

By- Shubh Bohra
The series Sex Education is a comedy-drama series and teen drama series. So far, two seasons have been released. This series is being premiered on Netflix.

Seasons 1 and 2 both have eight episodes, and there might be no doubt that season three also has eight episodes. The length of the episode is about 46 minutes to 59 minutes. Season 1 was released on 11 January 2019, and season 2 was released on 17 January 2020.

Netflix announced on 10 February 2020 that sex education would be returning with new episodes set to enter production later in the year. The first season of Sex Education was in Netflix’s top 10 most streamed series in 2019. We would probably have been expecting a third season in January 2021.

According to IMDB, Sex Education would be rates 8.3/10 and 94% according to rotten tomatoes. This series was able to get a high rating in the opening season. It shows that this series is worth watching.

The audience loved the show very much. Critics especially liked that this show entertains people a lot.

Sex education season 3 cast

  • Asa Butterfield
  • Ncuti Gatwa
  • Emma Mackey
  • Gillian Anderson
  • Connor Swindells
  • Aimee Lou Wood
Shubh Bohra

