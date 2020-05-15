Sex education season 2: Plot, cast and release and everything you need to know!

- Advertisement -

Sex education season 2 is going to be more exciting and lovable by the people very much. In the previous season of sex education, Otis and Pal Maeve set up a sex clinic at school, but it became very complicated.

In season 2, as a late bloomer, Otis will master his newly discovered sexual needs to progress with his girlfriend Ola while also dealing with his relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moorvale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status.

- Advertisement -

Sex Education arrived on Netflix in the UK on January 17, 2020. Once again, season two of Sex Education has eight more episodes. Season two sees late bloomer Otis try to progress with his new girlfriend Ola, while his relationship with Maeve suffers as a result.

Cast: Sex education season 2

Now talking about the fantastic cast of sex education season 2, most of the new characters are going to make their grand entries, and some of them will remain the same. The Netflix announced that they are going to add some new faces to the cast.

All the main characters are returning! So that’s Otis, Maeve, Otis’ mum Jean, Eric, Aimee, Jackson and Adam! Emma Mackey – who plays whip-smart Maeve – and Ncuti Gatwa – who plays the loveable out and proud Eric.

Emma Mackey as Maeve. Newcomer Emma smashed the role of Maeve in series one and has become a big hit with fans.

Plot: Sex education season 2

The plot for season 2 is going to be very amazing as bloomer Otis will try to progress with his new girlfriend Ola, while his relationship with Maeve suffers as a result. Meanwhile, Jackson finds himself under intense pressure from his parents, who are desperate for him to succeed.

Release: Sex education season 2

The Sex education season 2 has already been released on Netflix on January 17, 2020, and hopefully watched by all its fans. The fans are finding it very exciting, especially the teenagers who are above 18. Now the fans are expecting for its more and more seasons.

Stay tuned for more updates!