Sex Education Cast Details and Episode Schedule

By- Kavin
Sex Education British comedy-drama web television series. The series has gained attention from all age groups from various regions of different countries. Its been one fo the most expected and anticipated web series of 2020. Many might have already watched the second season of the series, which concluded recently. In this article, we have compiled information about the cast details and episode schedule of Sex Education Season 2

Laurie Nunn creates the series. The series follows a Comedy-drama, Sex comedy and

Teen drama genre. The series was initially planned to be launched around the United Kingdom. Based on the comments and suggestions, the series was released around the globe to various countries. The series has completed two seasons with 16 episodes. Let’s start discussing it without further delay.

Who Are The Cast Included In Sex Education?

The development has been updating the cast details of the series through social media posts at regular intervals. Fans are incredibly excited to know about updates about the cast details of the second season. The following are the cast included in Sex Education’s second season.

Following are the cast included in Sex Education

  • Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn,
  • Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong,
  • Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley,
  • Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean F. Milburn,
  • Connor Swindells as Adam Groff,
  • Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti,
  • Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs,
  • Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman,
  • Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff,
  • Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews,
  • Chaneil Kular as Anwar,
  • Simone Ashley as Olivia Hanan,
  • Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart,
  • Mikael Persbrandt as Jakob Nyman,
  • Anne-Marie Duff as Erin,
  • Sami Outalbali as Rahim,
  • Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne “Viv” Odusanya,
Recurring Cast

  • Jim Howick as Colin Hendricks,
  • Rakhee Thakrar as Emily Sands,
  • James Purefoy as Remi Milburn,
  • Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff,
  • Hannah Waddingham as Sofia Marchetti,
  • Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Roz Marchetti,
  • DeObia Oparei as Mr Effiong,
  • Doreene Blackstock as Mrs Effiong,
  • Lisa Palfrey as Cynthia,
  • Joe Wilkinson as Jeffrey,
  • Jojo Macari as Kyle,
  • Chris Jenks as Steve Morley,
  • Edward Bluemel as Sean Wiley,
  • Dan Mersh as Harry,
  • Lily Newmark as Ruthie,
  • Alice Hewkin as Tanya,
  • Max Boast as Tom Baker (aka Warhammer Tom),
  • Dave Jarrett as Roger Baker,
  • Daniel Ings as Dan,
  • Kadeem Ramsay as OctoBoy,
  • T’Nia Miller as Maxine,
  • George Robinson as Isaac,
  • George Somner as Joe,
  • George Georgiou as Yousef,
  • Lino Facioli as Dex,
  • Conor Donovan as Quentin.
Sex Education Season 2: Episode Details

  • Episode 1 directed by Ben Taylor, written by Laurie Nunn, aired on 17 January 2020.
  • Episode 2 directed by Sophie Goodhart, written by Laurie Nunn and Mawaan Rizwan, aired on 17 January 2020.
  • Episode 3 directed by Sophie Goodhart, written by Sophie Goodhart, aired on 17 January 2020.
  • Episode 4 directed by Alice Seabright, written by Laurie Nunn and Rosie Jones, aired on 17 January 2020.
  • Episode 5 directed by Alice Seabright, written by Laurie Nunn and Richard Gadd, aired on 17 January 2020.
  • Episode 6 directed by Ben Taylor, written by Sophie Goodhart, aired on 17 January 2020.
  • Episode 7 directed by Ben Taylor, written by Laurie Nunn, aired on 17 January 2020.
  • Episode 8 directed by Ben Taylor, written by Laurie Nunn, aired on 17 January 2020.
Kavin

