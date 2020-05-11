Seven deadly sins season 4: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Seven deadly sins is an anime TV series based on a Japanese round of the same name. Nakaba Suzuki has written the show. The first season of seven deadly sins was premiered on MBS on October 5, 2018, in Japanese and on Netflix on November 1, 2015, in English. There were 24 episodes in season 1 of the show.

After the success of the first 3 seasons of the show, the creators had decided to create a 4th season of the show as well to keep the audience engaged with their content. Till now, 76 episodes have been premiered online in the first 3 seasons.

Release Date

- Advertisement -

The production house has not yet announced the release date of season 4 of the show. Although, it was announced that the show is all set to be broadcasted anytime in July 2020. since this news went public, it has kept the fans curious and waiting for the specific date of the release.

cast

It is expected that the cast from the previous season will return in this season as well. We will see melodies, Elizabeth lines, merlin, ban, hawk and many other well-known people from the show.

We saw fraud in being killed by melodies in the ending of season 3. it is expected to pick up the new season from where it left off. There is a high possibility that we can see ten commandants fighting against melodies and the team.

As of now, nothing is confirmed by the producers of the show. We will have to wait for some time for official confirmation by the authorities.

Till then, stay safe and enjoy reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.