Seven Deadly Sins season 4: Recent updates on release, plot, cast, episodes and everything you want to know

The “Seven Deadly Sins” is one of the most impressive and adventurous anime television series , which is an adaptation of a Japanese fantasy Manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba . “The Seven Deadly Sins” anime series was first licensed for English release by Netflix . This series showcases the journey of Elizabeth on which she has embarked to search “The Seven Deadly Sins” i.e. a group of knights to save her kingdom. This series was so well – received by the viewers all over the world that three seasons of this series have already been released. Now, viewers are waiting for the season 4 i.e. ” Seven Deadly Sins : Wrath of the Gods” .

Release date of ” Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”

In Japan , the telecast of season 4 began on September 22 , 2020 and the final episode was telecasted on March 25 , 2020 . Talking about Netflix , the official Netflix NX Twitter account has announced that the season 4 will debut on Netflix , this July .

Expected plot of ” Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods “

In season 3 , we saw how Hendrickson helped in the escape of members of ” The Ten Commandments “. The capturing of Camelot by Zeldris and the killing of Fraudin by Meliodas made the season 3 more interesting. It is expected that season 4 will begin from where Season 3 was ended . It may reveal the secret connection of Melinda and Elizabeth . It will also be decided whether Meliodas will assume his demon form or not . Many such mysteries are waiting to be revealed.

Expected cast of ” Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods “

There will be many new characters in the coming season . But the main characters will remain same. They are :

Elizabeth Liones

King Harlequin

Meliodas

Merlin

Diane

Liz

Growth

Escanar

