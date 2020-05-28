Seven deadly sins season 4: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

- Advertisement -

The show seven deadly sins made a bang on the world and upon the hearts of their fans. The fans are crazy to know about the news of the release of the more new season of seven deadly sins. So that will be great news for the fans to know that the show is going to give a high return through the release of its new season. It is a Japanese manga series which is written by Nakaba Suzuki. It is an anime television series. This series shows the story of the group of knights who are known as the seven deadly sins.

The Japanese manga series Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 is prepared to show up on Netflix. The story begins when the 3rd princess of Britannia searches for the seven deadly sins and finds their leader. The 1st season was released on October 5, 2014, and was followed by two more seasons on Netflix and Funimation. The 4th season will come out on October 15, 2020, and consist of 24 episodes.

Cast: Seven deadly sins season 4

The cast for the new upcoming season will be very amazing, and some new characters might also enter the new season. The cast can be:

Elizabeth Liones.

King Harlequin.

Liz

Growth

Scanner

The names of the new characters are not yet announced but expected to be the surprise for the fans.

Plot: Seven deadly sins season 4

The plot for the new season has been decided as we can see a lot of changes in the characters’ faces and roles. King Arthur hides as Zeldris with Camelot is captured by other commandments. The excitement and mystery of what happens next leave fans. Netflix has officially extended the seven deadly sins in season four. The rest of the storyline will be released by the producers soon.

Release: Seven deadly sins season 4

The new season for the series will be released on Netflix on October 15, 2020. there might be a little possibility for some delay because of the situation of the coronavirus.

Stay tuned for more updates!