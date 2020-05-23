Selling Sunset Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update

- Advertisement -

Selling Sunset is an American reality television series. The series made its initial debut entry on March 21, 2019. The first season of the series gained a mixed response from the audience. Entertainment critics bashed the series with comments and suggestions. The first season consisted of eight episodes dealing around the high-end residential properties in Los Angeles. In this article, I’ll discuss Selling Sunset season 2 Release date, cast, and episode details.

Selling Sunset is created by Adam DiVello, series follows a reality genre. Based on the request from the audience, the development has shown a positive sign for another season. It’s expected that the development might have enhanced the second season script before starting the shooting progress. IMDB rating of the television series is 5.5/10 and rotten tomatoes, providing 88% based on the audience response. The series was mainly targeted around the parts of the United States.

When Is Selling Sunset Season 2 Release Date?

Selling Sunset season, 2 will be released on May 22, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. The announcement has been confirmed from the development. It’s expected that there might be a slight delay in the release date of the series due to the COVID pandemic. Based on the information related to the streaming details, fans can expect the series similar to the first season on the online video streaming platform, Netflix. It’s earlier planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries through the internet. As of now, these are the information related to streaming details and releases date of Selling Sunset.

Who Are The Cast Selling Sunset Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of Selling Sunset. Based on the information from the leaks and speculation suggest that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of Selling Sunset. Fans can expect a similar cast from the previous seasons. It was one of the few episodes which got renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. However, we’ll update you with the cast details once the official announcement drops from the development.

Following are the cast included in Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause,

Christine Quinn,

Maya Vander,

Mary Fitzgerald,

Heather Young,

Davina Potratz,

Romain Bonnet,

Amanza Smith,

Jason Oppenheim,

Brett Oppenheim.

Selling Sunset Season 2 Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Selling Sunset, which got released on May 8, 2020. The trailer provides bit and pieces of information about the upcoming season; fans are incredibly excited about the launch of the trailer.