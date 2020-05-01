Home Entertainment Celebrities Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Spotted Kissing In A Video Viral On...
Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Spotted Kissing In A Video Viral On TIKTOK, Are They Dating?

By- Anoj Kumar
Selena Gomez And Timothee Chalamet did ‘A Rainy Day In New York’ in 2018 and ever since that time they have been friends. Now, rounds are being done by an old TikTok video of the celebrities on societal media which has left the lovers thinking if the two of them are currently relationship. Well, we wish they were but they aren’t.

Selena has been single since she last Awakened with Justin Bieber who is now married Hailey Baldwin, to Victoria’s Secret model. After moving through a breakup, she had been diagnosed with Bipolar disease. She came back this year with a album, Rare and was taking time to work on her health.

Timothee, on the other hand, dated Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp and awakened with her. In a meeting with British Vogue, Timothee explained his relationship status as ‘Currently single’.

The clip that Is currently going viral is from the sets of their film ‘A Rainy Day’ is only a cooperation of snaps compiled together and obtained from 2018. The two are lip-locking in the same and fans thought that the two are currently dating. Although, deep down we really wanted that. However, SAD life!

“I thought Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez were relationship… but apparently all of the Pics of them kissing are only out of a film they did together lol,” a buff After viewing the clip, revealed.

Vaccine...
