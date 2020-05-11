Sebastian Stan Says Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is ‘Very Much in the Same World’ as Captain America.

- Advertisement -

“In a great deal of ways, it felt like a movie,” Stan said of the process of filming the new show, which is intended for launch on Disney Plus. So, in a feeling, it had been grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a great deal of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep concentrate on character. These figures are getting so much more mileage for every one of us to explore them. We can set them in situations which we’ve never been in a position to put them in before because you now have six hours rather than two.”

That tonal sweet spot — a bit paranoid, somewhat introspective, a bit political — is one which the MCU never was able to strike after The Winter Soldier, and it is one a lot of individuals think about a large point of the movie collection. If this series is indeed aiming for and hitting that mark, that is an exciting thing indeed.

Stan had some clarifying ideas about what, exactly, was heading on for Bucky because pivotal farewell he shared with Steve in Avengers: Endgame and what sort of psychological condition the character will be carrying to the new string.

“Where we arrived with [Bucky] at the end felt more like he was at a spot with a desire for some sort of release: to begin, start life in ways, find out that he is again on his own and leave behind,” Stan explained. It’s also what he desired for Steve. Like anyone that ends up traumatised by means of a war encounter, he had been affected by it for the rest of his life. But what felt like a desire there was to get a restart — for him for Steve in a manner. It did not always feel like the protector was gonna be that. Steve heading back in time and saying,’I am gonna take something for me today. I am just a guy, and I’m likely to go back and try to live my entire life.’ I feel this is something that Bucky would want for his very best friend, and at the exact same time, Steve is stating to Bucky,’You are going to go and do that, also. I am not planning to put this item on you. We’re both going to live our own lives — the lives which were really taken out of us back in the’40s when we enlisted. ”’

What that means is that this version of Bucky isn’t one that really was interested in Captain America’s shield at all, and harbours no ill will for not being another Captain America. He is a lot more interested in just living his life, and attempting to determine what it means to become Bucky Barnes in this bizarre future he has found himself flung into.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier was initially slated to premiere on Disney Plus this summer, but it had been halted just a couple weeks from the conclusion of creation as a result of novel coronavirus. Its release plans are currently unclear.