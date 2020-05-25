Home TV Series Netflix Season 8 The Blacklist, Cast, Release Date, Plot, Trailer And More
Season 8 The Blacklist, Cast, Release Date, Plot, Trailer And More

By- Om Waghmode
The Blacklist is going to get a season 8. The season one came out back in 2013. The number of seasons indicates the popularity it has garnered over the years.

Read on to find about the plot, cast, release date, and more of The Blacklist season 8:
Not being a web series, the TV show is generally premiered shortly after the previous installment. Season 7 Part 1 came out in October 2019. Part 2 came out in April 2020.

September or October are the months when it is generally released. If the show follows this trend, we may see the new season 8 by September this year.

Plot (SPOILERS AHEAD)

Dom was last seen getting his consciousness back. However, sadly, the artist who plays Dom, Brian Dennehy, passed away recently. So it has to be seen what the showrunners specifically choose to do with Dennehy’s character.

Liz and Red’s story is still going on. Liz had rejected Red before. Liz does not acknowledge any action of Red. Liz informs Dom that she is on her mother’s side. Dom was almost killed by Katrina previously. The tale will be getting more twists and turns due to this, for which the fans are unable to wait.

The pandemic caused the seventh season’s ending to change a bit. Yet, hopes are incredibly high for season 8 as there are still a lot of cliffhangers.

James Spader is expected to be back as Reddington (Red). Megan Boone will return as Liz Keene, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, whether Lotte Verbeek will be back as Katarina Rostova is not known. It’s not clear whether Katrina is going to return or not since she had a negative role in the last season.

