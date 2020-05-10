- Advertisement -

Scientists still don’t have all of their questions answered yet about the coronavirus, including why so many people are dying from it .

when it seems to affect other infected people at all barely.

A new study from the UK

A new study from the UK, based on data from millions of patients, purports to be the most extensive such study yet of the virus.

presents an authentic look at the risk factors of dying from COVID-19.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the coronavirus at the heart of the pandemic that’s again sweeping across the globe.

including why it leaves some infected people asymptomatic while ravaging the bodies of (and eventually killing) other people.

Scientists, however, are racing to learn as much as they can about the deadly virus.

That viable treatment options in the form of therapeutics and eventually a vaccine can be identified sooner rather than later.

In the UK purports to be the most extensive such analysis to date and incorporates data from 17.4 million.

UK adults to give what might be our best look yet at the risk factors associated with dying from the coronavirus.

The study uses the National Health Service (NHS)

The study uses the National Health Service (NHS) data from between February 1 and April 25.

It comes from researchers at the University of Oxford and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

According to one medical industry news source, this is the most extensive such coronavirus study “by any country to-date” and therefore represents.

the best look yet at the various risk factors associated with dying from the COVID-19 virus.

The study notes that people of Asian and black ethnic origin seem to be at a higher risk of dying from the coronavirus.

compared to white people, though the factors behind that aren’t yet well-understood at this point.

For example, some academic commentary has speculated about the possibility this is the result of a higher prevalence of health problems like diabetes and heart diseases .

in black and minority ethnic communities .

But the new UK study says its data shows that “only accounts for a small part of the risk.

Among other risk factors, meanwhile, the study confirms that men are at a higher risk of dying from the virus.

as well as older people and people with “uncontrolled diabetes.”

Severe asthma also raises your chances of dying from COVID-19.

“We need highly accurate data on which patients are most at risk to manage the pandemic and improve patient care.

” said Liam Smeeth, professor of clinical epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, NHS doctor, and co-lead.

on the study, adding that the answers provided will be of vital importance around the world.

“For example, it very concerns to see that the higher risks faced by people.

from BME backgrounds are not attributable to identifiable underlying health conditions.”