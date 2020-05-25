Scientists from The USA And Hong Kong Built A”Bionic Eye

- Advertisement -

A group of scientists from the USA and Hong Kong has built a”bionic eye’ that mimics a human eye in shape and function.

The eye, currently in its prototype stage, could one day be used as a prosthetic to restore vision in blind people.

The scientists also note that the eye might also be utilised in the realm of AI and robotics.

scientists from the USA and Hong Kong

Researchers from the US and Hong Kong have developed a synthetic eye that works a lot like the actual.

With sensors that mimic the photoreceptors found in a human eye.

the new”bionic” prototype can one day be used to restore vision in individuals that have lost their eyesight.

Called a”biomimetic eye” by the research team. the gadget is a union of modern technology and nature’s designs.

It is made up of a hemispherical artificial retina. along with an array of sensors that relay and capture a live picture.

Getting it to port with a human mind is, well, fairly complicated.

Contemporary medicine is really incredible.

Through time, scientists and physicians have come up with ways to replace a number of the body’s critical components with artificial versions which may restore a individual’s wellbeing, or even save them from death.

Eyes, however, are pretty special, and how that they communicate with the mind means designing an artificial one.

and planting isn’t just as simple as”plug-and-play.” Obtaining a device to interface with the human mind is a huge hurdle.

The biggest challenge that the researchers have overcome is cramming the technology into a round shape that could potentially be used as an implant.

They haven’t as of yet really tested the device on a living creature, but that is just around the corner.

As Daily Mail reports, the investigators are already lining up trials in both animals and people.

In its present condition, the eye’s ability to render images is not the best.

It generates a low-resolution image

https://www.google.com/search?q=It+generates+a+low-resolution+image&source=lnms&tbm=nws&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjOvby31s7pAhUCX30KHdreCoYQ_AUoA3oECA0QBQ&

but more complex models will take a higher density of sensors.

That might sound like a huge mark against it, but the researchers say the technology evolves.

resulting image could beat a genuine human eye

the frequency of these sensors and resolution of the resulting image could beat a genuine human eye.

The artificial eye is also being contemplate for robotics software.

The thought of an artificially-intelligent robot walking round with eyes which are far better than mine is a little unsettling.

but that may be what the future holds.

A synthetic eye created by scientists in the US and Hong Kong