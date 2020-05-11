Home TV Series Netflix Santa Clarita diet Season 4 shouldn't be cancelled
TV SeriesNetflix

Santa Clarita diet Season 4 shouldn’t be cancelled

By- Salina Marak
- Advertisement -

According to the current news, Santa Clarita Diet Season 4 have been cancelled, because of reasons yet unknown. But, due to the popularity of the series, fans are waiting in anticipation for the fourth Season.

However, according to certain media reports, there were many reasons behind the cancellation of the release of the fourth Season on Netflix. One of many reasons were the cost of production. The number of viewers of this show was not large enough to let Netflix take the risk of releasing the next Season.

- Advertisement -

The series is about a woman who turns into a human eating zombie. The first episode of the first Season itself reveals the transformation of Barrymore’s character Sheila into a zombie which seems pretty precarious.

Also Read:   Cobra Kai Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Story And Other Update

Rest of the 9 episodes deals with the struggle she faces after turning into a zombie, as she has to kill people to turn them into her zombie diet. The first Season ends in suspense as to what happens to the Hammond family, leaving the viewers in anticipation and wait for the next season. The second Season arrived with a lot more fun and comedy with everyday family problems, that has to be dealt with by Sheila and Joel.

Also Read:   Atypical Season 4: Plot Details, Release Date, and Everything Else That You Need to Know About the Series

The third Season, which was unfortunately turned to last Season, deals with a lot of happenings. Sheila proposes Joel to spend the rest of his life as her husband, but Joel takes quite a while to say, ‘yes,’ but he finally does in the end. But, unfortunately the zombie lady Sheila ends up biting her, “to be husband” when he was about to die because of an unexpected attack. After a while Joel opens his eyes and says, “Hi.” This is where the Season ends, leaving all the fans frustrated and angry as to what happens next, but unfortunately, they won’t know it.

Also Read:   This Could Be A Big Secret Behind ‘Westworld’ Season 3

The fans are pretty much angry about the news of the cancellation of the fourth Season, as they’ve been waiting in anticipation to know what happens to the love story after Sheila bites the love of her life. One question that hangs in the minds of the viewers is that, whether Joel turns to a zombie too.

There might be a slight ray of hope for all the Santa Clarita diet fans that, if the viewers of this show increases, the officials might decide to bring back the news of releasing the fourth Season, not earlier than in 2021.

Till then, binge watches all the 3 seasons on Netflix and stay connected with us for more details and good news about the Season 4.

Also Read:   Can American Teen Drama 'Euphoria Season 2' Satisfy The Warriors?
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Sherlock season 5 Release, Cast, Plot And All New Update
Salina Marak

Must Read

Attack on Titan season 4: Plot, cast, release and all other updates!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
The Attack on Titan season 4 is the final and last season of this series. The previous seasons of this series were compelling and...
Read more

Here Is Everything Know So far About Mob Psycho 100 Season2

TV Series Salina Marak -
For the Mob Psycho 100 fans, I know people are desperately waiting for Season 3, but there is no news about the release date...
Read more

Apple iPhone 12 Model’s Specs And Prices Leaked

Technology Sweety Singh -
There has just been a massive leak of Apple iPhone 12 information, including closing names, specs and pricing. There's some potentially bad news regarding...
Read more

Fantastic beast 3: Release, cast, plot and every latest update available here

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
The fantastic beasts gave the world back the era full of wizards. Loads and loads of people loved the first 2 parts a lot...
Read more

Microsoft Has Empowered A Reply, All Storm Security feature

Technology Nitu Jha -
Microsoft has empowered a Reply All Storm Security feature to all Office 365 accounts worldwide. Microsoft has empowered a Reply The feature will prevent people from...
Read more

Taboo season 2: Cast, plot, release and other latest updates

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Taboo was a series which was directed by Kristoffer Nyholm Anders Engstrom. The season 1 of Taboo was released in the year 2017 which...
Read more

Rising of the shield hero season 2: Release, date, cast and everything fans need to know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Rising of the shield hero is a Japanese series which have a dark fantasy genre. The total of 22 volumes was published by 25th...
Read more

The $2.2 trillion coronavirus-related stimulation legislation

Corona Nitu Jha -
The $2.2 trillion coronavirus-related stimulation legislation passed by Congress in March. The $2.2 trillion coronavirus-related Which set aside billions of dollars for immediate money payments to...
Read more

Santa Clarita diet Season 4 shouldn’t be cancelled

Netflix Salina Marak -
According to the current news, Santa Clarita Diet Season 4 have been cancelled, because of reasons yet unknown. But, due to the popularity of...
Read more

Here Is Everything You Know So far About Made in Abyss Season 2

TV Series Salina Marak -
For all the anime fans, it seems you still have to wait quite a while for the next season of Made in Abyss. The...
Read more
© World Top Trend