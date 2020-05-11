Santa Clarita diet Season 4 shouldn’t be cancelled

- Advertisement -

According to the current news, Santa Clarita Diet Season 4 have been cancelled, because of reasons yet unknown. But, due to the popularity of the series, fans are waiting in anticipation for the fourth Season.

However, according to certain media reports, there were many reasons behind the cancellation of the release of the fourth Season on Netflix. One of many reasons were the cost of production. The number of viewers of this show was not large enough to let Netflix take the risk of releasing the next Season.

The series is about a woman who turns into a human eating zombie. The first episode of the first Season itself reveals the transformation of Barrymore’s character Sheila into a zombie which seems pretty precarious.

Rest of the 9 episodes deals with the struggle she faces after turning into a zombie, as she has to kill people to turn them into her zombie diet. The first Season ends in suspense as to what happens to the Hammond family, leaving the viewers in anticipation and wait for the next season. The second Season arrived with a lot more fun and comedy with everyday family problems, that has to be dealt with by Sheila and Joel.

The third Season, which was unfortunately turned to last Season, deals with a lot of happenings. Sheila proposes Joel to spend the rest of his life as her husband, but Joel takes quite a while to say, ‘yes,’ but he finally does in the end. But, unfortunately the zombie lady Sheila ends up biting her, “to be husband” when he was about to die because of an unexpected attack. After a while Joel opens his eyes and says, “Hi.” This is where the Season ends, leaving all the fans frustrated and angry as to what happens next, but unfortunately, they won’t know it.

The fans are pretty much angry about the news of the cancellation of the fourth Season, as they’ve been waiting in anticipation to know what happens to the love story after Sheila bites the love of her life. One question that hangs in the minds of the viewers is that, whether Joel turns to a zombie too.

There might be a slight ray of hope for all the Santa Clarita diet fans that, if the viewers of this show increases, the officials might decide to bring back the news of releasing the fourth Season, not earlier than in 2021.

Till then, binge watches all the 3 seasons on Netflix and stay connected with us for more details and good news about the Season 4.