Santa clarita diet season 4: All you must know about the show

By- Aryan Singh
Santa Clarita Diet is a Netflix series produced by Tracy Katsky. The show had run 3 successful seasons till now. However, much to the dismay of fans of the show, season 4 of the show has been cancelled. The show has had a fair amount of its ups and downs. As usual, no reason behind the cancellation of the show has been specified by Netflix.

In an interview with CNN, the producer of the show said, ”they called us with the news yesterday. We are all so sad. We have loved making it [the show] so much.”

The audience of the show has not been much happy with the news surfacing the internet. 

However, there are chances that the show might be cut off after season 3 due to needless and excessive stretching of the script by the writer. Also, there are chances that Netflix might not want to spend money on shows that do not seem quite successful to them.

All in all, the show is not going to be produced for season 4 for the viewers.

