Samsung TV Plus: Free TV Streaming Service, Offers TV For Free

Samsung TV Plus is designed as a free content platform, offering an exceptional mixture of TV stations based on your region (the US has 115, for example, while the ones from the UK get a more modest 49). This means you can get right without having to pay for a Netflix or Disney Plus subscription after coughing for a new TV to viewing programming.

If you’ve to encounter TV Plus and didn’t think there was much on it for you, that may have changed in the past few months. There are currently over twice as numerous TV stations (518) globally, and twice the number of Samsung TVs encouraging the app since the previous year.

Some Important Point

A free, ad-supported content service, exclusive to Samsung TVs. Despite comparable naming conventions, it’s not a paid subscription service at the vein of Disney Plus or Apple TV Plus.

It was made in 2015

Just how many channels are there? Varies between areas

Could I remove Samsung TV Plus? You can’t delete the whole program from the Samsung TV; however, you may remove individual channels inside the app for a cleaner port.

Is It free? Absolutely. Save those coins for a new soundbar or something.

Can Be TV Plus the same as Rakuten TV? No. The TV Plus app does include several Rakuten TV channels.

Samsung TV Plus program?

It is available in 11 countries: US, Canada, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Thailand, and Korea (where it initially launched).

If your region is not contained in that listing, you can not access Samsung TV Plus. Sorry! Given the slow expansion of this service, we would anticipate new lands to be included in the next few years.

It is possible to find the Samsung TV Plus program by turning on the tv and heading on the home screen. It should be on the right-left, in a predetermined position rather than combined with the apps.

Samsung TV Plus stations: what can you see?

There are accessible worldwide through That, though you’ll only get Some of that total in each area:

US: 120

Germany: 64

Austria: 64

Switzerland: 64

UK: 49

Canada: 35

Korea: 35

Thailand: 30

France: 26

Spain: 18

Italy: 18

Each land benefits from a mixture of sports news and entertainment channels. In the US, that means you get the likes of BelN Sports, USA Today, fubo Sports Network, CBSN, IGN, Anime All Day, Comedy Dynamics, Kitchen Nightmares, Docurama, Wipeout, Tastemade, and Toon Goggles. There are a host of dedicated video and movie channels too.

Samsung TV Plus: None of these will feel like watching that is essential, not in the same manner Disney Plus movies on the market and as the Netflix shows. but they will surely pass the time.

To eliminate TV channels you’re not keen on — and keep them from coming up in the Recommended section — you can hover across the TV Plus program and pick Channel List > Edit Channels > Publish.

Samsung TV Plus is supported by which TVs?

You can count on it containing recent and new models, although the Samsung TV models that encourage Samsung TV Plus will, again, vary between regions.

Samsung told us that the support is supported by TVs in the US, Europe, and Thailand, while it can be accessed by those in Canada on Samsung TVs. In Samsung’s home nation of Korea, however, the ceremony is supported by TVs.

New-for-2020 versions such as the Q80T or even Q950TS QLED will come with dedicated Samsung TV Plus buttons on the TV remote, too. Which is, in the United States and Canada.