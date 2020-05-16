Home Technology Samsung Note 20 New Feature Could Trouble iPhone12
Samsung Note 20 New Feature Could Trouble iPhone12

By- Sweety Singh
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 looks like it will be a beast of a flagship phone once it starts this August, as we only heard all the major specs using a considerable leak. And there is one attribute that could give the Note 20 a definitive edge against the iPhone 12.

You may expect two big-screen phones from Samsung this time around, including a 6.42-inch Galaxy Notice 20 and a 6.87-inch Galaxy Note 20 Plus. But it’s what you will find underneath these displays which should impress — and also make your life easier.

Based on Ross Young, CEO at Display Chain Consultants, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus will be one of the first phones to feature Qualcomm’s new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanner. This could be a massive upgrade over the little and sometimes finicky in-display detector on the Samsung Galaxy S20.

The 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanner

It is 17 times larger than its predecessor, which means that there should be a far bigger sweet spot on the Galaxy Notice 20 for you to unlock the device. Qualcomm also touts”increased speed and ease of use” according to a company press release.

Though Apple was rumoured to be operating on an in-display Touch ID sensor for upcoming products It’s not anticipated that this invention will be ready in time for the iPhone 12. The rumour is that the iPhone 12 will adhere together with Face ID. And enhance it by enabling wider viewing angles.

Alas, a lot of us are still wearing face masks come this summer and the fall in public. And up until now Face ID hasn’t been able to recognize faces. Instead, Apple developed a workaround for iOS 13.5. That will more immediately bring up the screen to enter your pin. When your iPhone detects that you’re wearing a mask.

Assuming Samsung adopts the 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanner

It would also allow you to use two fingers at once to unlock your device. And some people may prefer to have that excess safety and reassurance. Based on the escapes, the Galaxy Note 20 will also offer you a massive 16GB of RAM to begin. Compared to a rumoured 6GB for the iPhone 12 Pro collection.

And both versions will probably have 120Hz refresh rates, which was rumoured for the iPhone 12 Guru. But has been called in to question. Add it all up, along with the Samsung Galaxy Notice 20 and Note 20 Plus could steal the thunder away from Apple’s iPhone 12 launch.

