Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: All Information, You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

February 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 5G smartphone has been Released on 11th. The phone includes a 6.20-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 990 chip that includes two cores clocked at 2.73GHz, two cores clocked at 2.5GHz, and four cores clocked at 2GHz. It comes with 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G runs Android 10 and can be powered with a 4000mAh non-removable battery. The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G supports wireless charging, in addition to proprietary speedy charging.

- Advertisement -

So far as the cameras are involved, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G about the backpacks a 12-megapixel primary camera using an f/1.8 aperture, a 2nd 64-megapixel camera using an f/2.0 opening along with a third 12-megapixel camera using an f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup includes autofocus. It sports a 10-megapixel camera to the front for selfies, using an f/2.2 opening. The camera also features autofocus.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G runs one particular UI 2.0 predicated on Android 10 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage, which may be enlarged via microSD card (up to 1000GB). The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is a dual-SIM (GSM) smartphone that takes Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G steps 151.70 x 69.10 x 7.90mm (height x width x depth ) and weighs only 163.00 g. It had been found in Cloud Pink Cloud Blue and Cosmic Grey colours. It sports an IP68 rating for water and dust security. It occupies a glass body.

Connectivity choices on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G contain Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi Direct, 3G, and 4G. Sensors on the telephone include a fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass magnetometer, gyroscope detector, along with the touchscreen. The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G supports front unlock.

Key Specs of Samsung S20 5G

Display6.20-inch (1440×3200)

ProcessorSamsung Exynos 990

Front Camera10MP

Rear Camera12MP + 64MP + 12MP

RAM12GB

Storage128GB

Battery Capacity4000mAh

OSAndroid 10