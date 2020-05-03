Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Will Have Under-Display Camera?

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may be set to get a show soon, as possible teaser images for the upcoming phone have popped up on the company’s Galaxy Store. An eagle-eyed reader of SamMobile flagged a featured picture in the Galaxy Store’s” Samsung Rewards” section, which included a theme for an unreleased Samsung phone. It looks like it may be the Galaxy Notice 20.

We are not anticipating Samsung to announce the Galaxy Note 20 until August, but it could have only shown it or a vision to the Samsung Galaxy Note 30 — at a new advert. The advertisement is about to get a wind-free air purifier, however, in the 55-second mark, a smartphone is displayed that’s an angular design much like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, however, unlike that phone there is no observable front-facing camera, indicating it is either built into the screen or in a pop-up module.

If it looks familiar, it’s because it is the first time, Samsung has revealed this off design. It lately revealed a picture of a similar-looking phone on a few of its websites. But before you get too excited, this isn’t the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

It is unlikely the company would provide us such a very clear look at that smartphone ahead of launching, and it is rumoured that while Samsung is operating on in-screen camera tech, it isn’t ready yet. Nevertheless, since Samsung is working on the technology, in addition to experimenting with pop-up cameras, we can not rule out this being that the Galaxy Note 20.

There is also a possibility that the motif has been attracted by Samsung from its shop. However, from what we can see, the theme for the phone in the centre of the image shows the handset has a display with no cutout hole for the front-facing camera. That may mean Samsung has found a method to embed a selfie camera below the screen, or it might be using a pop-up camera, such as the one found from the OnePlus 7T pro. That phone has now been succeeded by the OnePlus 8 pro, with a punch-hole front-facing camera.