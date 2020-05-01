Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Samsung may add this big new feature
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Samsung may add this big new feature

By- Viper
We are not anticipating Samsung to announce the Galaxy Note 20 until August, but it could have only shown it or a vision to the Samsung Galaxy Note 30 — at a new advert. The advertisement is about to get a wind-free air purifier, however, in the 55-second mark, a smartphone is displayed that’s an angular design much like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, however, unlike that phone there is no observable front-facing camera, indicating it is either built into the screen or in a pop-up module.

If it looks familiar, it’s because it is the first time, Samsung has revealed this off design. It lately revealed a picture of a similar-looking phone on a few of its websites. But before you get too excited, this isn’t the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

It is unlikely the company would provide us such a very clear look at that smartphone ahead of launching, and it is rumored that while Samsung is operating on in-screen camera tech, it isn’t ready yet. Nevertheless, since Samsung is working on the technology, in addition to experimenting with pop-up cameras, we can not rule out this being that the Galaxy Note 20.

More likely though this can be a standard Device, but potentially a vision to Samsung wants its smartphones to check in the future. It is clear that makers and both Samsung are doing everything they can to shrink and remove front cameras bezels and observable, so this may not be far off the Samsung Galaxy Note 30 will look.

Samsung Suddenly Confirms Radical New Galaxy Smartphones:

In a sudden development, Samsung used its Q1 Financial Results to confirm not only the launch of this Galaxy Note 20 (renders through LetsGoDigital) but the Galaxy Fold 2. The Business states that they are”for the second half” of the year. It created a point of referring to them as”distinguished products in the superior section” making sense, given the Fold’s folding display, and also the Note 20’s groundbreaking S Pen revamp It is worth pointing out the timeframe makes great sense Notes launch August – October, but Samsung affirming the mobiles on the listing in April is a shock.

Interestingly, Samsung also said that it” plans to improve product competitiveness by expanding 5G adoption to mass-market smartphones and enhance operational efficiency across all areas throughout R&D, manufacturing, supply, channel, and marketing.”This is excellent news.

However, it’s also a fascinating insight for buyers in the high end, given that the accession of 5G forced Samsung to substantially increase prices of their Galaxy S20 range, which climbs and now begins at $999 and ends at $1399. Consequently, commoditization should have a positive influence on Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Note 20’s price.

