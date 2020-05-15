Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Features and Updates
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Features and Updates

By- Kavin
Samsung being an icon producing innovative products to the benefits of its customers, is all set to launch Samsung Note 20. The company has been continuously working in research and development for enhancing its hardware and software. Samsung has reached a milestone in the mobile development industry by releasing variants with different features and updates. Samsung has become a favorite brand for millions and millions of gadget freaks around the world.

South Korean company started in 1938 as a trading company has upgraded itself standing firm as a multinational company with more than a billion net worth. In this article, we have gathered information about the Samsung Note 20. Let’s start discussing it without further delay.

Samsung is known for its consistency in upgrading its products at a regular interval of time has developed a product for this current generation. Galaxy Note 20 is said to have the largest fingerprint sensor, capable of processing two fingerprints simultaneously without much time delay. The fingerprint feature has become one of the dominating features of the majority of smartphones in the industry. This feature has enhanced the overall security of the mobile fans allowing less access to the outsiders. Samsung, after predicting the importance of this feature, has made advancement. Its has chosen second-generation Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanner with is 17 times bigger than the previous version of the sensor

 

Its been widely discussed in the social media about the front-facing hole that presents in the display screen. The company has not attempted to changes to avoid the front hole. It’s expected that the Note series will come up with a pop camera. The company has revealed Screensize of the variant of the Note 20. A younger variant of Note 20 is said to hold 6.42” inch while note 20 plus will receive 6.87” panel.

The durability of the mobile has been enhanced by upgrading the battery capacity from the previous model as expected Samsung has adopted the Lithium-ion battery as usual. It’s said that the battery capacity will range up to 4000 to 5000 mAh. The maximum capacity of the RAM will be 16 GB for running multiple processes at the same time without a crash. Samsung always showed a keen interest in developing the heart of the mobile device. The processor plays a significant role in determining the efficiency of the device. Many stress tests on Youtube will test the processing speed of the mobile under various conditions. These stress tests will undergo several rounds of testing in a vigorous environment. Note 20 is embedded with Snapdragon 865 processor or its custom Exynos 990 SoC. It’s customizable based on the region of usage.

