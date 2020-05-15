Home Entertainment Samsung Galaxy A21: Leaked Info About Phone
Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy A21: Leaked Info About Phone

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Samsung Galaxy A21: Just a day or so after the Samsung Galaxy A21s was leaked in full, Samsung has now announced the handset. The details are more or less precisely what was leaked, including a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 screen, a quad-lens camera with 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors, 3GB of RAM, an octa-core chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, 32GB of storage and a 13MP front camera.

The Galaxy A21s is hitting UK shops in black, blue and white sunglasses on June 19 for #179 (approximately $220 / AU$340 but together with availability in these regions still to be verified at the time of writing).

You’ll discover the first story below, with notes in which the official specs change into the leaked ones.

The Galaxy A21s specs, as formerly leaked by Roland Quandt for Winfuture.de (a German technician site ), include a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 display, a 5,000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Quandt additionally claimed that there are an Exynos 850 chipset and a 64GB model.

That’s a seemingly octa-core chipset, but neither that chipset name nor the storage size was confirmed at the time of writing – though we do know it uses a one.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s includes a quad-lens camera that is rear, using a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP one. We know that they’re joined by 2MP depth and 2MP detectors, although those were both leaked. On the front, there is a 13MP snapper, together with the Galaxy A21s also packing a card slot, Android 10, and – at least according to the flow – NFC and a headphone port.

Continuing to the layout, you can view from the official renders above (and which also match the leaks) that the Samsung Galaxy A21s has an all-screen appearance, using a punch-hole camera in the top left corner along with a slim bezel below the display.

The back meanwhile houses the quad-lens camera at a huge block, and there’s also a fingerprint scanner on the rear. The Samsung Galaxy A21s is
75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm and is rumoured to be clad in plastic and weigh 191g – though those particulars are yet to be verified at the time of writing.

It comes in blue, white and dark sunglasses, and this layout bears a lot revealing the low price is not getting you a cheap-looking phone.

