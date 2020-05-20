Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez loading Packets of Meals To The needy

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, along with others can be seen loading packets of meals to the needy.

about the bullock-carts in the movie, which was upload from the Bollywood superstar on Instagram.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

He has been devoting the daily wage employees. and his latest video shows another act of charity from the Tiger Zinda hai celebrity.

Salman shared a video on his social websites where he could be seen helping other people. to pass on a considerable amount of what seems like food packets for the local villagers who’ve been needing.

The containers have been filled on various bullock carts and tractors and not just Salman. but a great deal of others can also be viewed helping him in the act. such as actress Jacqueline Fernandez along with his buddy Iulia Vantur.

The clip also shows a number of carts and trucks going out from the farmhouse, with the superstar himself guiding them out.

The movie comes after he encouraged people to take up the’Anna Daan’ challenge. Taking to Instagram and sharing the movie, he captioned the same as.”Thanks for the donation.

thank you @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88.”

Have a look: While a lot of his fans hailed the celebrity for the generous act. moving on to call him a”guy with a golden heart” and”Bhaijaan of Bollywood.

” there was a part of users that pointed out just how Salman and his close associates weren’t wearing any mask.

or even gloves — flouting a basic preventive step to safeguard oneself from the highly contagious virus.

Salman has already been contributing financial aid to 25,000 artists also donated money for specially-abled workers in the movie industry.

Salman has got quite active on social media

Quoting a vertically challenged artiste Pravin Rana, the report stated,”nobody cares for us.however, Salman Bhai stood by us through those trying times. We amaze when we hear that Rs 3,000 had been deposite into our accounts on Tuesday.

No other celebrity has come forward to help us.

He added about working with Salman at Bharat (2019),”During the shoot also; he asked us to reach out to him when in need.

“From sharing educational videos to informing fans what he’s up to throughout the quarantine period.

Salman has got quite active on social media ever since the coronavirus lockdown came into force.

Have a peek at a number of his articles here: He launch his own YouTube station and share a song titled’Pyaar Karona.

‘ that sung by Salman himself.

While for both Jacqueline and Iulia, they have been appreciating the lockdown period. with fun in different spots within the farmhouse.

apart from performing horse riding.

Have a look at their posts here: About the Bollywood front. fans have been awaiting watch Salman’s magic on the big screen with his next movie Radhe:

Your Most Famous Bhai.

The movie was schedule to hit the screens on May 22.

But, it’s most likely to be delay on account of this coronavirus pandemic.